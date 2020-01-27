The Uplands Lifelong Learning Institute (ULLI) will focus on end of life issues and concerns on Friday evening, Jan. 31 and Saturday morning, Feb. 1 in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House in Pleasant Hill.
The program will be presented by Dr. James Tubbs, recently retired professor of medical ethics at the University of Detroit Mercy. Professor Tubbs taught theological ethics and applied ethics, particularly in health care. His publications and professional presentations deal with Christian theology and the moral issues in biomedicine and health care policy.
He serves on several local Institutional Ethics Committees and Institutional Review Boards and is a member of the Medical Ethics Resource Network of Michigan. He is author of Christian Theology and Medical Ethics — Four Contemporary Approaches and A Handbook of Bioethics Terms.
The Friday, Jan. 31 evening potluck supper is at 5:30. Bring your own table setting and a dish to share. It will be followed by the program “End of Life Choices: A Dying of One's Own” from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. On Saturday, Feb. 1, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast at 8:30 am, followed by the program, “End of Life Choices: Choosing Death.” from 9 – 10:30 a.m.
Tubbs served on the Presbyterian Church USA General Assembly committee (created in 2014), which prepared the pastoral guidebook, Abiding Presence: Living Faithfully in End-of-Life Decisions.
In 1996, he received the President's Award for Faculty Excellence in the College of Liberal Arts. Previously, he had served as department chair. He joined Detroit Mercy in 1986.
Tubbs maintains all of the community members who should or could take responsibility for the care of the dying bring values, principles, beliefs, and virtues to advance care planning. Not only do doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplains, hospice staff members, therapists, pastors, Stephen Ministers, family members and patients have spiritual convictions, conscientious concerns, and ethical standards, they function in hospitals, hospices, religious and professional communities, and other institutions that at best will foster cultures of compassion and commitments to caring.
Healthcare professionals complain that medical and nursing education traditionally has given inadequate attention to the care of the dying, and to palliative care in particular. This leaves care providers unprepared to facilitate conversations about advance care planning. It is encouraging that the last decade has seen palliative care emerge as a new professional specialty that includes board-certified physicians and nurses as well as social workers, clergy, and other professionals.
Advance directives, which until recently included only living wills and the durable power of attorney for health care, have been perhaps the most important effort in past years at furthering advance care planning.
In addition to those two foundational documents, more recent legal documents have emerged including, Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST), Medical Orders for Scope of Treatment (MOST), and Clinical Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (COLST).
Exploring the nature of these directives and the ways they have emerged from and shaped end-of-life planning requires understanding of the historical and legal context of advance care planning.
The new name for the Shalom Center for Continuing Education, Uplands Lifelong Learning Institute, or ULLI is in keeping with similar organizations across the country, which strive to facilitate learning throughout the lifespan of individuals, encouraging the intellectually curious well into their later years.
Adshead Hall is on the lower level of the Fletcher House for Assisted Living at 40 Fletcher Dr. off Church Dr. across from the PH Community Church. For more information, visit www.ullipleasanthill.org or email ullipleasanthill@gmail.com or call Janeen Carrell, 931-277-5114.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
The Grab thrift store is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Regular store hours are Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be donated inside during business hours. Please do not leave on Grab porch. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible Study & Prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursdays, 2 – 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 12 Noon, Recycling at PH Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
Friday, Jan. 31, 5:30 p.m., ULLI Program: “End of Life Issues: Choosing Death” presented by Dr. James Tubbs. Program continues on Sat, Feb 1 after 8:30 a.m. Continental Breakfast. Both sessions in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House.
Sun., Feb 2, 8:30 a.m., Documentary: The Biggest Little Farm – Chesters trade city living for 200 acres of farmland in Room 4, PH Community Church, UCC Main St. & Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Sundays, 9 a.m., adult book study of Things Hidden by Richard Rohr in Room 1 of PH Community Church, UCC Main St. & Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Tues, Feb 4, 10 a.m. – 1 pm, movie: The Color Purple, A four-part series exploring spiritual and theological themes in movies led by The Rev. Glenna Shepherd in Room 1 at PH Community Church, 67 Church St. Call 931-277-3193 for information.
