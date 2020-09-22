For over 28 years, the Dodson family has hosted members and friends of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ at their family pavilion by the lake on their farm near Mayland Rd. This year the realities of the COVID-19 precautions necessitated that planners Russ and Liz Mullens find a “new way” to picnic in the midst of the pandemic. Bluegrass band The Center Hill Ramblers — Brian, Brian, Brad, Axel and Tater — provided great music from the porch of the church owned Pleasant Hill Community House at the corner of Main St. and Church Drive. The Flying Pig supplied the chicken and pork barbecue, fixins, their famous banana pudding, and even vegetarian and vegan meals were provided.
Masked church members organized the meals in separate containers for participants to take home or eat as they spread out on the lawn listening to the band. All greeted friends from six feet away. Friends and members were able to take part in a variety of safe ways: chairs on the lawn, parked cars and golf carts, sitting under the portico of the Fletcher House for Assisted Living or even just opening their windows in Fletcher House, which was just across the street. Attendance at the picnic set a record for the past three years with 125 individuals participating, including the band members and families. Everyone seemed to enjoy the food, fun, music, fellowship and fine late summer afternoon together with masks and social distancing in place. The beautiful sunset provided a fitting ending to a lovely day.
Jeff and Brenda Dodson donated mums and produce from their farm for door prizes, as they have always done over the years that the picnics have been held at their cabin by the lake. Jeff’s late parents, Elaine and V.J., were Pleasant Hill Academy graduates and were the last couple married in the Academy’s Woodbury Chapel in 1950. The Pleasant Hill Academy and Community Church, UCC were started by pastors of the American Missionary Association (AMA) from Boston, MA, in 1884 and 1885. There have been Dodson family members of the church since they settled nearby.
The AMA was formed in 1847 by leaders of both races. Most of the whites were Congregationalists. The blacks were Congregational or Presbyterian ministers. During and after the Civil War, the AMA founded throughout the South more than 500 educational institutions for freed African Americans and also for poor whites or those in isolated parts of Appalachia. Believing that education was not enough, the AMA founded churches alongside the schools. The Rev. Benjamin Dodge, missionary teacher and pastor, was sent by the AMA in 1884 to Pleasant Hill, where he began planning for an academy building. The following year in March 1885 the First Congregational Church of Pleasant Hill was organized with 16 charter members. At first, church services were held in Pleasant Hill’s original schoolhouse. In the early years the Pleasant Hill Congregational Church was closely tied to the Pleasant Hill Academy holding services in school buildings and Woodbury Chapel for 47 years from 1887 to 1934.
Desiring to have a building of its own, the church planned a three-unit development — a church, a community house and a gymnasium. In 1931 the Congregational Churches and the Christian Churches united and the church changed its name to the Pleasant Hill Community Church. The Community House was used as church, Sunday school and community gathering place from 1934 until 1959 when the congregation finally moved into its new sanctuary on the east side of Church Drive. The Community House continues to fulfill its mission as a gathering place for Pleasant Hill and surrounding community folk. The gymnasium never was built.
***
The Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy. 70 W is holding $2 bag sales on Tuesday, Sept. 22; Thursday, Sept. 24; and Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. The Pleasant Hill Elementary School has turned off the school drinking fountains to protect the students from COVID-19. They need donations of water bottles and paper towels. You may bring these items to The Grab for distribution. Any questions, call the Manager at 931-287-3018.
