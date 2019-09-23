For more than 28 years, the Dodson family has hosted members and friends of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, at their family pavilion by the lake on their farm. Even when the picnic was rained out of the farm and held in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House in Pleasant Hill, the Dodsons partnered with the planners to make sure everything was provided for.
Jeff Dodson’s parents, V.J. and Elaine, bought the farm in 1953 along Mayland Rd. just northeast of Pleasant Hill. Elaine, a 1947 Pleasant Hill Academy graduate, and V.J. were the last couple married in the Academy’s Woodbury Chapel in 1950. The Dodson farm now numbers 500 acres of farmland besides woods and water.
The Pleasant Hill Academy and Community Church, United Church of Christ, were started by pastors of the American Missionary Association from Boston in 1884 and 1885. There have been Dodson family members of the church since they settled here.
The lake was dammed and the forest cleared in 1980 during a terrible drought to provide water for the farm animals. Family picnics took place on wagons until the rustic cabin was built alongside the lake in 1986. The pavilion has seen countless family, church and friends gatherings.
Jeff Dodson, former Cumberland County fire chief/EMS director, partners with his wife, Brenda, to run the farm.
As the lane down the hill to the lake is narrow and curvy, vans were used to shuttle picnickers down and back. Tables and chairs were trucked down to the picnic area to supplement those owned by the Dodsons.
Jeff hauls a hay wagon full of people around the farm, pointing out places of interest and animals.
Brenda leads a nature hike along one of the many trails on the property. The road that Dr. May Wharton, “Doctor Woman of the Cumberlands” took from Pleasant Hill’s Cumberland General Hospital across Wilkerson Creek to Cowpen and Mayland on her horse, Missionary Billy, runs across the farm.
A newly formed group, the Heritage Bluegrass Band, entertained from the cabin porch throughout the event. Toe tapping, hand clapping and even some dancing kept everyone engaged.
Brenda provided door prizes for the lucky winners. The Flying Pig BBQ served 123 and provided some vegetarian dishes as well as their popular banana pudding.
The Pleasant Hill Community Church owes much appreciation to the two who gave them the magic of the place, Jeff and Brenda.
Each year, faithfully, they offer up their hospitality and their time and effort — cleaning, mowing and improving the gathering space. Their efforts allow everyone to take in the scenic area, breathe deeply, dream, make new friends, enhance existing friendships and unite with one another over common interests and goals.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. — Pioneer Hall Museum is open for visits until the end of October. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 931-277-5226 or Chris at 931-277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. Visit www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. — Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission, 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. — Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate and SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. — Community Bridge in the Fletcher House dining room. All are welcome. Call 931-277-5005.
Fridays, 10-11:30 a.m. through Nov. 22 — Ulli’s short course, “More Essential Stories,” taught by Ron Johnson in Room 1 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, 67 Church Dr.
Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — $2 bag sale at Grab Thrift Shop, 9547 Sparta Hwy. Call 931-287-3018 for information.
