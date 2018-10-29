The Cookeville Community Band Clarinet Choir is a group made up of clarinet enthusiasts of all ages from around the region. They are part of the Cookeville Community Band, The Sound of the Cumberland, which was formed in 2002 by the late Wayne Pegram. It consists of public school band directors, college professors, college and high school students and local musicians, both active and retired, who love to play the great wind band music. Members of the ensemble come from the entire Upper Cumberland area.
The Clarinet Choir will be performing a wide variety of music, including a suite from “Carmen,” by Georges Bizet, three Baroque dances by J.S. Bach, and a pair of Cuban dances by Ignazio Cervantes. They will play in Adshead Hall on the lower level of Fletcher House for Assisted Living at 40 Fletcher Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Dr. Anne Thurmond is their director. She is a woodwind specialist, holding degrees from Indiana University at South Bend, the University of Illinois and the University of Georgia (Doctor of Musical Arts in woodwind performance and literature). She currently resides in Cookeville with her husband and has a studio in Crossville with Dunaway Studios on Thurmond Ave. behind the courthouse.
Pleasant Hillers are active people involved with many activities outside of their small town. Some of these “goings on” follow:
•Several artists participated in Pink Day. The doll in clothing knitted by Margaret Vogel is still gracing the reception desk at the CMC Cancer Center.
•Around 24 households donated and/or participated in the 2018 Alzheimer's Tennessee Plateau Walk on Oct. 13, donating a total of $1,204. Eleven townspeople showed up to participate on walk day. The fun included the classic car display, the scarecrow exhibit and the dressed up dogs in downtown Crossville. The walk was just two blocks long from the courthouse to French's shoe store and back, so all were able to finish it! The Alzheimer's Tennessee table will be at the Alternative Christmas Fair coming on Nov. 17 at the PH Community House.
•Ed Schneider and Bill Carrell of Pleasant Hill made the trek to Nashville to deliver hundreds of books from the annual used book sale sponsored by the Wharton Association this summer. They were donated to the Vanderbilt Seminary and will become foundational as divinity students start building their libraries. It was like Christmas for the students, who are thrilled with all the titles and authors but especially those on the required reading lists.
•Sharron Eckert of Pleasant Hill was featured in the Crossville Chronicle’s “Senior Living” special published on Wednesday, Oct. 17, for her work with several arts organizations and her unique pine needle creations.
•Tom Martin, a Fletcher House for Assisted Living newcomer, is truly a “music man.” He began percussion lessons at age nine and has played in concert bands, big bands and small jazz groups. His Fairfield Glade jazz group recently played at Fletcher. Ann Looney presided and played piano. Joe Rice played tenor saxophone, and Jan Walter played guitar and led group singing. Martin was on percussion, and Dick Walter played violin. Martin’s daughter-in-law, Charlene Martin, a gifted vocalist helped organize the program and sang “His Eye is On the Sparrow” and “Embraceable You.”
Thank you to Crossville First Baptist Church, especially Carol Schulz and her husband Rev. Clyde Schulz, Senior Pastor) for donating 25 more copies of "Hymns Our Grandparents Sang" to the Wharton Homes long-term care elders. The original copies created by Pleasant Hillers Jeanne Kingsbury and Jane Heald are well used and disappearing. There is much need for these songbooks every Thursday at Scripture and Song at 1:30 in Wharton Munson Home 2.
Speaking of the Wharton Homes long-term and memory care, there are many volunteer opportunities. The next tour of the homes will be Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. Meet at the Braun home and you will see both facilities and learn of the many activities available for volunteers. If you would prefer an “individual” volunteer assignment and not a group activity, you could:
•lead “sit and be fit” exercises with the elders
•take photographs for Uplands’ Facebook account
•select and show DVD movies and make popcorn
•bring your dog to visit pet-friendly elders
•be a “one-on-one” visiting partner
•play a card/board game with an elder
•take a resident to May’s Café for lunch. Contact Staff Tawnja at 277-1133 or team leaders Mary, 277-5231, or Barbara, (248) 228-4797.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Wednesday, Oct. 31 is the last Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. that the Pioneer Hall Museum will be open for visits this season. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 277-5226, Jeanne at 277-3111, or Chris at 277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. Visit www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1:30 p.m. — Annual Halloween parade of PHS children and teachers in costume down Main St. from school to Wharton Homes and back. Street closed!
Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. — Documentaries about “Blockchain” in Room 4, PH Community Church, UCC Main St. and Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m. — Pleasant Hill town sponsored Halloween party in town hall, 351 E. Main St.. Call 277-3813. Come for food, games, prizes and lots of fun.
Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. — Fall festival trunk-or-treat in the parking lot adjacent to Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. — Community Bridge, Fletcher House Dining Room. All welcome. Call 277-5005.
Friday, Nov. 2 — Hike Cumberland Mt. State Park’s newly paved storybook trail, 1.5 miles. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the aquatic center parking lot on West Lake Rd. to carpool to the trailhead.
Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. — Heritage Hall on Church Dr. District 8 County Commissioners Jim Blalock and Deborah Holbrook, and school board representative Theresa Boston will present a town hall to learn what the local government is doing.
Sunday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m. — Adshead Hall of Fletcher House. Cookeville Community Band Clarinet Choir will perform a wide variety of music. Free and open to the public.
