The roof and porch are gone, but the Crab Orchard stone that encases the Pleasant Hill Community House building at the corner of Main and Church streets across from the Post Office in Pleasant Hill holds firm after a sudden tornado struck the Pleasant Hill Community April 15.
The inside was somewhat protected from the storm by what had been a floor of its second storey, although the damage has not been assessed yet.
For 91 years it was often the scene of benefits for local people to help with medical, funeral, burn out, or other needs. Interesting conversations with visiting folks, fellowship dinners, weddings, receptions, baby showers, furniture sales, elections, birthday and graduation parties, pancake breakfasts, spaghetti dinners, you-name-it were held inside and out depending on the weather. Scheduled into the Community House weekly were the contra dancers, karate, Cub and Boy Scouts. In the past, the Caney Fork Library and the Community Market found a home there. Because of the pandemic, the building has not been available for any of these community needs. Therefore when the tornadoes hit four buildings at that intersection without warning, it was the only one not occupied but most severely damaged.
Dr. May Cravath Wharton broke ground for this building in 1927, which was completed in 1929. The Community House was only one of three buildings planned by the Pleasant Hill First Congregational Church as the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ was known then. There was to be a community house, a gymnasium and a church. The church building was completed in 1959, but the gymnasium was never built. The Community House served as a worship space for the church and a meeting place for the wider community. It was built as a multipurpose building by local craftsmen. Its use as the church seemed almost incidental.
The American Missionary Association gave a grant of $1,500 and a like amount as an interest-free loan to the Church, which had been worshiping in the Woodbury Chapel of the Pleasant Hill Academy for 47 years from 1887 to 1934. Mr. William Mellama of Los Angeles donated his services as architect. The plans called for volunteer labor and donation of materials, which were given generously by people from all over the surrounding area. The original building was two stories, the first faced with stone and the second, stucco. An apartment on the second floor was often used by the church custodian. Beginning in the depths of the Great Depression of the 1930s, meetings were held there about crops, farmers’ cooperatives, how to raise better hogs and chickens, and household helps for women. By 1950, the church decided to remove the second floor and reconstruct the Community House.
Saturday night folk dances and games were led by Viola Cunningham in the 1950s. The building housed annual community fairs, political elections, library, relief work and potato clubs for the young folks. Demonstrations of home nursing, home extension meetings, nutrition classes, and inspirational talks were all part of the weekend “Chautauqua” programs. Monthly movies and even Wharton staff union meetings were held there. The Pleasant Hill Historical Society of the Cumberlands presented a historical marker on the 50th anniversary of its groundbreaking in 1977. Through the years, many projects of maintenance, repair and replacement of tables, chairs and kitchen appliances have been carried out from time to time. Pleasant Hill Boy Scout Troop 170 scouts have shown their appreciation for meeting there by refinishing the floor several times, constructing a porch roof overhang, and often trimming and weeding the grounds.
The Community House has often housed work camp youths and adults who came to volunteer at Old General Hospital, Wharton Nursing Home, Uplands Village or the Community Church. In 2005 the bathrooms were renovated and showers installed for work campers use. In 2005, tiles by Pleasant Hill artist Trudie Palm imprinted with local flora and fauna were placed above the fireplace. Pleasant Hill woodworker Dick Lammers devised a decorative screen for the fireplace. In 2006, the old leaky windows were replaced with thermal ones. The kitchen was completely remodeled with new cabinets, flooring, storage closet, counter tops and serving counters on wheels along with a new stove, dishwasher and folding door. The Community Church considers the Community House an outreach into the community by maintaining it and allowing its widespread use. The Church Council will be wrestling with the best way to rebuild this resource and will be open to ideas and help from members of the community so that the Pleasant Hill Community House becomes an even better place to serve them. Call the Church Office, 931-277-3193 or email phcchurchoffice@gmail.com with your suggestions.
