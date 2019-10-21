Diana Riggs, music director of Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, brings together an ensemble of talented musicians for Eine Kleine Kammermusik (A Little Chamber Music) in the church sanctuary at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
Participants from Pleasant Hill, Crossville and Cookeville blend their talent and expertise to ensure that classical composers come to life.
The Tenuto Trio begins the baroque chamber music with Antonio Vivaldi’s Sonata III, Op. 1 and then later in the program will perform his Sonata VI, Op. 1.
The trio includes Riggs on piano, Diantha Hodges on cello, Dicksie Schmitt on violin and viola, and Laura Riester on recorder. “Tenuto” is an Italian word that means “taking,” and is a musical directive to a musician to perform a certain note or chord of a composition in a sustained manner for longer than its full duration (i.e., touch on a note slightly longer than usual, but without generally altering the note’s value).
The Tenutos show their versatility with Gabriel’s Oboe from the motion picture by Ennio Morricone. “Hymne” is by Evangelos Papathanassiou, a child prodigy and teenaged Greek superstar who composed music for films, Greek theater and British ballet. He won an Oscar for Best Original Score for the film “Chariots of Fire.” You may recognize “Hymne” as the background theme for the Gallo Wines television commercials.
“Benedictus” from The Armed Man is a mass by Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins, subtitled “A Mass for Peace,” which was commissioned by the Royal Armouries Museum for their Millennium celebration and dedicated to the victims of the Kosovo crisis. The haunting opening phrase is heard first on the cello and repeated throughout by the recorder and viola.
Riggs became director of music at Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC, in October 2015. Her talent on the keyboard has been lifelong, having been organist in churches in Boston, Ohio, West Virginia, California, and Arkansas, as well as playing at the English-speaking Chapel in Istanbul, Turkey.
Schmitt, a resident of Pleasant Hill, plays in the Cookeville Community Folk Orchestra. She had a private studio of violin and viola students for 27 years and has played in several professional symphony orchestras.
Hodges learned a variety of stringed instruments as far back as elementary school, but took to the cello. For awhile she was part of a chorale in Morristown and is enjoying playing with this Trio.
Riester came to Pleasant Hill from Oak Ridge where she worked as a biologist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Music is one of her passions, especially Renaissance and baroque music.
Holbrook, Mezzo-soprano, will treat the audience by singing familiar Irish, Welsh and Scottish melodies. Holbrook, a former Madison, WI, hospice chaplain now living in Pleasant Hill, is a county commissioner and active participant in many countywide causes. Music has been a lifelong avocation for her.
Schmitt and guest artist Kat Starr will blend their violins in a “Duet for Two Violins” by Mozart and the Shostakovich’s “Romance for Two Violins.”
Starr is a multi-instrumental musician and teacher in Cookeville. She earned her degree in music education on violin from Tennessee Tech University and has built a thriving studio of students in Cookeville. Along the way, she has played at the Jammin’ at Hippie Jack’s Americana Roots Festival several times, been a choir director, Praise Band coach, and led the Cookeville Community Folk Orchestra, which she created. Currently, she enjoys teaching at Kat Starr Music, directing the FCC choir again, playing guitar, and singing with her band Indus Tennessee with her husband and bassist, Clay Faris. Schmitt on the viola and Starr on the cello will combine their talent in “Time to Say Goodbye.”
Aaron Neely will demonstrate his flute virtuosity on von Gluck’s “Dance of the Blessed Spirits” from Orpheus. Neely grew up in Cumberland County and after traveling and playing the flute in various countries of Europe returned here and is well known for his talented music and creative cooking at the Stage Coach Restaurant in the Homesteads.
Glenna Shepherd, a talented musician, received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She served as director of music ministries in various churches before answering the call to ordained ministry herself. She is presently pastor of Pleasant Hill Community Church. Shepherd will perform Petite Suite, Borodin’s major work for piano. It is comprised of seven pieces, with three movements.
The “grand finale” this year is a piano duet played by Shepherd and Riggs. They work together in the church on a daily basis and thought it would be fun to “play” together this very enjoyable Tarantella, which Riggs first played in recital in 1949!
A Tarantella is a Neapolitan dance in rapid 6/8 time … or, according to widespread legend, after the spider – tarantula - whose poisonous bite the dance was believe to cure.
Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC, has been the venue for many concerts both vocal and instrumental in many genres for several years. The presentations in the church sanctuary at 67 Church Dr. are free and open to the public.
This concert is dedicated to the memory of recently deceased choir members Win Stone, Dick Riesz, Jean Ring, Kathleen Hickey, Joan Katz and Dorothy Faunce. A freewill donation will honor them and show your appreciation for these talented musicians, helping to bring other concerts to this area.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., Room 1 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, 67 Church Dr., Ulli short course, “The Coming Paradigm Shift: Consciousness is Fundamental and Why it Matters.” Instructors are Dr. Ed Olson, Ph.D., and Karen Woods, Zen Buddhist and Dharma teacher. Call Don Dowdey, 931-277-3033, for information.
Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from 2-5 p.m., Pioneer Hall Museum is open for your visits until the end of October. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 931-277-5226 or Chris at 931-277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate and SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Friday, Oct. 25, Hike Bee Rock in Monterey, 1.4 miles. Meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot on West Lake Rd. to carpool to the trailhead.
Friday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m., Rededication of the Restored Stone Steps to Adshead Wilderness Trail, “Steps of Gratitude.” Cider and cookies on VanDyck Dr. near the site of Uplands Old General Hospital.
Friday, Oct. 25, 4-7 p.m., Fall festival at Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Main St. Food, Fear Factor Haunted Hallway, hayrides, cake walk, silent auction, games, face painting, 25 tickets for $10. Support the PTO.
Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. registration, SOCM Rock/Walk for Justice. Hike around Lake Alice Trail, Rock at outside patio of Pleasant Hill Community Church, 67 Church Dr. Baked potato lunch for participants.
Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $2 bag sale at Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Sparta Hwy. (70 W.). Call 931-287-3018 for information.
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2:30 p.m., Action By Christians to Abolish Torture annual meeting, Adshead Hall of Fletcher House. Dr. Susan Wiltshire will speak on the separation of powers and the U.S. Constitution.
Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., sanctuary of Pleasant Hill Community Church, Concert: Eine Kleine Kammermusic IV.
