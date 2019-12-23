The Pleasant Hill Elementary School annually has a Christmas parade, the only school in Cumberland County that has its own parade.
This winter wonderland of elves, Santas, snowmen, reindeers, jingle bells, presents, Christmas trees, snowflakes and dancing pajama-clad sleepers wended its way west on Main St. in Pleasant Hill to the four Wharton Homes.
Completing their mission of spreading joy among the elders and performing a dance routine, the cascade headed back east on Main St. but swerved off and under the Fletcher House portico.
The older students performed a song and dance to the delight of residents and staff. The elders distributed candy to the marchers. Both sides of Main Street were lined with parents, relatives and just plain Pleasant Hill folk enduring the frigid weather and the exuberance of the gaily, costumed young people and their teachers. When back in the embrace of their school, they all reveled in class parties.
The students and teachers are enjoying the two-week winter break that started Friday, Dec. 20. School will resume on Jan. 6, 2020.
Christmas parades are more common in the South perhaps because of milder winter weather. They usually mark the beginning of the Christmas season and end with the arrival of Santa Claus, who is ensconced in some nearby department store for the season.
Crossville and Pleasant Hill hold their parades near the end of the Christmas season as a celebratory exhibition. Unlike the elaborate floats in Crossville’s parade, Pleasant Hill’s floats contain the littlest children wearing “hornet” hats and other seasonally colorful headgear.
The hornet is the Pleasant Hill symbol and is found on the PH water tower, T-shirts, water bottles, etc. Each class has its traditional holiday attire. The elves costumes were made 26 years ago. A PHE teacher wore one of these costumes when she was in first grade.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
NOTE: The Grab will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 17 until Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. — Christmas Eve service with children’s pageant, followed by a Christmas tea at PH Community Church, 67 Church Dr.
