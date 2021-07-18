Diana and Ron Riggs are both well known for their musical talent in Pleasant Hill. Diana is the music director at the Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC. Ron performs on an exquisite set of singing crystal bowls and adds his tenor voice to the church choir. Although the church had been closed for in-church events for over a year until recently in June, both have faithfully provided music every Sunday (and sometimes during the week) on Facebook and YouTube services. However, their talents don’t stop there. Ron practices and leads Hatha Yoga classes. Diana conducts and participates in a group known as the Tenuto Trio, which has performed several concerts in the Upper Cumberland area. They both enjoy gardening and nature so that is where “The Greenwood” is featured.
The Greenwood comes from a pagan chant: “Come away Human Child, Come away to the Greenwood; see wonders great and wild — you always knew that you could.” The Greenwood is an enchanted place, which Ron first created in their backyard when they moved into a house on the circle (Ouachita Circle) in Little Rock, AR. Their previous home was destroyed by a huge tree that fell on it during a tornado. When a little girl moved in next door with her mother and older sister, she became a regular visitor and was the inspiration for a series of fairy tales that Diana wrote for a yearly celebration of the Summer Solstice. Shakespeare’s play within a play, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” follows the characters into a forest inhabited by fairies. How is the Summer Solstice referred to as Midsummer when most of us consider the Solstice the beginning of summer? It has to do with the growing season and not the astronomical movements of earth around the sun. Therefore traditionally midsummer has been celebrated around the same time as the Summer Solstice.
So how did this enchanted place in Arkansas end up in an equally charmed garden in Pleasant Hill, Tennessee? In 2016 Diana described this journey, “Once upon a time…” Isn’t that the way all of our favorite stories from childhood began?
“Once upon a time, and not really that long ago, the little Greenwood behind the house on the Circle disappeared into the mist. Just like the mystical Isle of Avalon — like magic — it disappeared into the mists of time. But, unlike the mystical Isle of Avalon — about a year later some signs appeared many miles to the east that pointed to its possible reappearance… in Tennessee! It looked like the same sign — made of wood, painted brown with gold letters that proclaimed THE GREENWOOD. The sign pointed to a path of dry leaves leading into a wooded area behind a “new” house on a street called Evergreen. Standing sentinel on either side of the sign were two of the flower fairies — Lily and ‘Shroom — beckoning us forward unto the path.”
The visitors to “The Greenwood” during this past Summer Solstice encountered a bell on a tree to ring three times to “alert the fairies.” The flower fairies, Rose, Lily and Daisy, are joined by the shadow fairies in a variety of sizes. The creatures tell time with the sun dial during the day and by the stars at night. There is so much to see — fairy cottages, mushroom homes, tree stump habitats, colored crystals hanging in towers catching the light to make rainbows. The fairy sprinkles on the path lead past a bench to a silver bowl guarded by Mr. Gnome full of some of their favorite trinkets that visitors may take in remembrance of their visit. The “inhale-exhale” rock was left over from Ron’s Little Rock Yoga Studio. Other fascinating creatures they encounter in “The Greenwood” are everywhere. “Little” (Big) Foot, two feet tall, perches among the tree branches. Ron rescued him from meeting his demise at the nearby Convenience Center on Hwy. 70. At the top of the path is a meditating frog, who used to live at the Garden Center. As the end of the longest day of the year approached twilight, little LED lights began popping on as the sun sank below the horizon.
