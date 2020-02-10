The May Cravath Wharton Association held its semi-annual meeting in January. At this meeting led by Vivian Adzaku, acting president, reports were given by the Secretary Deb Holbrook, Treasurer Larry Burch, and the Coordinators of the different activities. The Program was “A Celebration of the Blue Barn and some of its many Accomplishments” written and organized by Sharron Eckert.
Six Association members read different stories from themselves and others as Sharron narrated. The Blue Barn is a building next to the Uplands Wellness Center on Lake Road in Pleasant Hill well known by many in the Upper Cumberland who frequent the three sales held there by the Wharton Association. In Sharron’s words, “The Blue Barn is a building, but … it actually seems like a real person with personality, a history, a transition, with stories to tell.”
The Wharton Association was originally the Wharton Auxiliary with a mission to assist the Wharton Nursing Home built by Dr. May Cravath Wharton on Lake Road. Besides providing volunteers at the Home and soliciting donations, fund raising Sales events were held to help add funding for it. The first sale developed from the handmade items made by the Monday Morning Craft Group, which was started by nurse Elizabeth Fletcher to repair clothing for nursing home residents. For many year,s the proceeds of that sale were donated to the Cravath Fund. Unfortunately, the Craft Group members dwindled until they were no longer able to continue that sale in recent years.
The book sale for gently-used and new books is held every summer. Boxes are placed around town to collect books, which are priced quite reasonably. Some new or collector’s books are priced accordingly.
The Trash & Treasure Sale is one of the most popular, with each item priced very low so great bargains can be obtained for the discerning buyer. The silent auction is for “higher quality” goods and attracts antique dealers, collectors and folks wanting more valuable things. Each item is marked with a minimum bid and shoppers submit their bids on slips of paper that no one else knows. They have three days to bid and can up their own bids if they want. The computer then tabulates each bid determining the winner who is notified when to pick it up. A plant sale has been added more recently during the Trash & Treasure Sale with plants and bushes grown locally by members.
Prior to the Blue Barn’s construction in 1999, items for these sales were stored in various places throughout Pleasant Hill such as the old Van Dyck Sanitorium, its adjacent storage building, and in individual houses. The sales were held in Heritage Hall and the Pleasant Hill Community House. Those buildings were used for many activities and could not be reserved until the day before. Items had to be transported to those sale locations, arranged and priced. Anything unsold had to be promptly removed after each sale and the sites cleaned. Many volunteers worked long into the night to accomplish this.
The need for a separate building was great but the debate and discussion about using funds earmarked for helping others to build it was quite heated. Finally in 1998, the majority of the auxiliary’s members voted to spend $25,000 for its construction. The building was completed in 1999 and the first sale held in September that year. It was christened the Blue Barn because of the color of its siding. The building was paid off in 2001 and an annex added during 2011 and 2012 to hold more furniture. In the long run, that investment in a separate sales building generated a great deal more funds to help the wider community. During 1999 and 2000, the Wharton Auxiliary was reorganized into the May Cravath Wharton Association broadening its mission to mirror Dr. May’s outreach to include “all who live on this favored mountain … in the fields of health, education, and welfare”.
The funds generated by sales at the Blue Barn are impressive. Since its inception in 1983, the annual silent auction alone has generated over $500,000. The overwhelming majority of the association’s earnings is spent in community outreach for scholarships, the Pleasant Hill Elementary School needs, Troop 270 PH Boy Scouts' projects, special needs at the Wharton and Fletcher Homes, the Uplands Ensemble, The Grab thrift shop, and individual assistance.
Volunteers at Wharton, Fletcher Homes and the Uplands Wellness Center are coordinated by the association. Countless volunteer hours are spent on these activities and preparing for and running the various sales. When someone says they are “going to the Blue Barn” it seems almost as if they are going to visit a person or many people, which they are.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
The Grab thrift store, at 9547 Hwy. 70 W., is open Tuesday an Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be donated inside during business hours. Please do not leave on Grab porch. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, “Fried Green Tomatoes” film as part of a series exploring spiritual and theological themes in movies led by the Rev. Glenna Shepherd at PH Community Church, 67 Church St. Call 931-277-3193 for information.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, noon, Pleasant Hill Emergency Siren Test
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m., Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at P.H. Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., call 277-3813.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, recycling pick-up at curbs of homes for all Pleasant Hill residents.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, Trash & Treasure Sale, preparation at Blue Barn on Lake Drive. Volunteers needed or drop off contributions.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., PH Community House, AARP Tax Assistance, free service. Call 931-277-3644 to make an appointment.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. in Heritage Hall, Memory Care Support Group. All welcome.
Thursdays, 2–4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.noon, recycling at PH Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
Sunday, Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m., Documentary: “Retirement Gamble” in Room 4, PH Community Church, UCC Main St. and Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Sundays, 9 a.m., adult book study of “Things Hidden” by Richard Rohr in Room 1 of PH Community Church, UCC Main St. and Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
