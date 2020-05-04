This year’s 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22 was muted due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Several residents in Pleasant Hill celebrated the Earth as best they could. Each of the eight Uplands Village independent living neighborhoods has a green space maintained by the Village. Some are parks with benches and picnic tables, and some are wooded or grassy areas.
The Environmental Stewardship Team of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ circulated suggestions of ways to celebrate Earth Day 2020 to their members and friends throughout this area and elsewhere:
1. Please stop and take at least 10 minutes at 10 a.m. to celebrate Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22 (or at your convenience).
2. If possible, step outside (maintaining the social distancing required).
3. Take a deep breath, and lift your arms up and out to give the Earth a virtual hug. Jean Nelson, the Village photographer, captured four of the neighborhoods following these first three suggestions.
4. Spend some time and read one of the following meditations/poems or prayers that are offered.
5. Any meanderings and thoughts you have as you look at the trees, flowers, earth, sky etc. record either mentally or written.
6. Go to www.earthday.org 24 hours of action, live messages from climate leaders, suggested films. Many actions are already posted. May you have a blessed Earth Day and may the earth be blessed!
From the Pleasant Hill Community Church Environmental Stewardship Team
Suggestions for Reflection
• Write a letter to the Earth or a letter from the Earth to you
• Read Psalm 148
Hawaiian Indigenous Prayer
Let us give thanks for the world around us.
Thanks for all the creatures, stones and plants
Let us learn their lessons and seek their truths,
So that their path might be ours,
And we might live in harmony, a better life.
May the Earth continue to live,
May the heavens above continue to live,
May the rains continue to dampen the land,
May the wet forests continue to grow,
Then the flowers shall bloom
And we people shall live again.
National Council of Churches Prayer
Gracious God, your amazing love extends through all time and space, to all parts of your creation, which you created and called good. You made a covenant with Noah and his family, putting a rainbow in the sky to symbolize your promise of love and blessing to every living creature, and to all successive generations. You made a covenant with Abraham and Sarah, blessing them and their descendants throughout the generations. You made a covenant with Moses and the Israelite people to all generations, giving them the 10 commandments and challenging them to choose life.
In Jesus, you invite us to enter into a new covenant, in communion with all who seek to be faithful to you.
As people of faith, we are called into covenant. Your covenant of faithfulness and love extends to the whole creation. We pray for the healing of the earth, that present and future generations may enjoy the fruits of creation, and continue to glorify and praise you.
Pandemic, Lynn Ungar, March 11, 2020
What if you thought of it as the Jews consider the Sabbath — the most sacred of times? Cease from travel. Cease from buying and selling. Give up, just for now, on trying to make the world different than it is. Sing. Pray. Touch only those to whom you commit your life. Center down.
And when your body has become still, reach out with your heart. Know that we are connected in ways that are terrifying and beautiful. (You could hardly deny it now.) Know that our lives are in one another’s hands. (Surely, that has come clear.) Do not reach out your hands. Reach out your heart. Reach out your words. Reach out all the tendrils of compassion that move, invisibly, where we cannot touch.
Promise this world your love — for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, so long as we all shall live.
Note: The town of Pleasant Hill resumed brush pickup on Tuesday, April 28. Recycling curb pickup will resume Wednesday, May 13 – limit one bin.
