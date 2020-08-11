On Tuesday, Aug. 18, a squad of professional women skydivers from the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team will begin a program dedicating the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument by diving from a plane 6,000 feet above the site.
They will carry banners denoting the Suffrage Centennial and will parachute into Centennial Park, Nashville, at 10:30 a.m.
The ceremony is not open to the public because of the limitation placed on public gatherings due to COVID-19; however, a live news feed will be on site. Also, the event will be filmed and made available on TV stations, YouTube and other social media outlets.
You can view the dedication virtually beginning at 10:15 a.m. CDT at https://vodayo.com/womansuffragemonument/
All American women vote today, thanks to Tennessee. Tennessee was the last state of the then 48 states that could possibly ratify the 19th Amendment, which granted all American women the right to vote in 1920. Editorial cartoonists called the state “The Perfect 36” since three-quarters of the states were necessary for ratification.
In 2016, a monument to the suffragettes’ victory, commissioned by Tennessee Woman Suffrage Monument Inc., was unveiled in Nashville’s Centennial Park. It features five women who were actually in Nashville during the final ratification effort. They are Anne Dallas Dudley of Nashville; Frankie Pierce of Nashville; Sue Shelton White of Jackson; Abby Crawford Milton of Chattanooga, and Carrie Chapman Catt, the national suffrage leader.
Tennessee Rep. Harry Burn, after getting a letter from his mother, changed his vote to yes for suffrage, and the legislature made Tennessee the deciding state to ratify the 19th Amendment.
When Sharon Weible, Curator of Pleasant Hill’s Pioneer Hall Museum noticed a book of plays and poems by Abby Milton that was personally dedicated to Dr. May Cravath Wharton, “Doctor Woman of the Cumberlands” she wondered who Abby Milton was and what was her connection to Dr. Wharton.
Thanks to the internet, Weible discovered that Abby Crawford Milton was the last president of the Tennessee Equal Suffrage Association and the first president of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee. In the History of Uplands Cumberland Mountain Sanatorium, Abby Crawford Milton was listed as a member of the Uplands Board of Directors in 1935 and 1946.
Abby Crawford Milton became involved in the suffrage movement after marrying newspaper publisher George Fort Milton, moving from Georgia to Chattanooga, and giving birth to three daughters. Milton received a law degree from the Chattanooga College of Law. Like many dedicated suffragettes, Milton traveled across the state giving speeches and organizing suffrage leagues in small communities.
During the height of the 1920 battle for the ratification of the 19th Amendment to grant women suffrage, Milton spent the entire month of August in Nashville lobbying members of the General Assembly to secure pro-suffrage votes.
Milton was the youngest of the Tennessee suffrage leaders. Born in 1881, she was 38 years old when the amendment passed. Upon her husband’s death, she and her stepson operated the Chattanooga News until it was sold in the 1930s. She attended Democratic National Conventions as a delegate-at-large.
Milton was unsuccessful in her bid for state political office. She also worked to secure the creation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Abby Milton died in 1991 at the age of 110. It is not known how she crossed paths with Dr. Wharton and became a member of the Uplands Sanatorium Board of Directors in Pleasant Hill. Perhaps, as Milton was organizing suffrage leagues, she came to Cumberland County and there met Dr. May. Obviously, the two women had much in common as they worked to improve the lives of those around them, especially women.
Pioneer Hall Museum in Pleasant Hill has recently received a display from the National Archives on suffrage. While the museum remains closed, it’s possible to tour it on your computer. Go to www.pioneerhallmuseum.net and click on the Videos link. Enjoy a tour and the two PBS programs that feature the museum.
If you would like a special tour of the Museum’s exhibits, call the Curator, Sharon, at 931-277-5226 or Chris at 931-277-3742 to arrange a time. Masks are mandatory.
