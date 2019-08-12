There is a special place in Cumberland County not far from Pleasant Hill, which nurtures young girls in a fun-filled environment. This is Camp Nakanawa, which has been beside Lake Aloaloa since 1920.
The campers look forward to performing at Uplands Village each summer. It is the highlight of the Glee Club and hand bells programs. With only four required classes — swimming, tennis, glee club and canoeing — the campers have many elective activities which include arts and crafts, softball, diving, drama, hand bells, lifeguard training, sailing, dance, fencing and zip lining.
Required classes meet four days a week. Some electives meet four days, others two. There is a rest hour daily followed by a free swim period on weekdays.
Nakanawa is thought to be a Cherokee Indian word, which translates as acres.
Colonel L.L. Rice founded Nakanawa Camp for Girls in 1920, and it was under his direction until 1947 when Miss Elisabeth Mitchell (Mitch) became the owner and director. Colonel Rice also was the headmaster of Castle Heights School for Boys and President of Cumberland College in Lebanon, TN. He lived to the ripe old age of 103, passing away in 1973.
Mitch, as she was called by all of her friends, enjoyed eight summers as a camper at Nakanawa and after graduating from Alabama College, she returned as a counselor for five years.
Subsequent to earning a master’s degree at Columbia University, she purchased Camp Nakanawa. After running the camp for 33 years, she retired in 1981.
One of her nieces, Ann Mitchell Perron and husband Pepe have been owners and directors of Camp Nakanawa for 38 years. With its acres of forest, fields and private lake, it is a complete and perfect campsite. The spring-fed lake is pollution-free, covering approximately 150 acres. About 112 solar panels provide energy and the camp recycles whatever it can.
It is not unusual for several generations of girls to attend Camp Nakanawa. Campers and counselors come from several states and different countries.
Younger girls require encouragement and motivation to try all activities, both for the experience as well as for gaining knowledge of basic fundamentals. The two-week and four-week programs are well organized and schedule activities to meet these camper’s needs.
They strive for a camper/counselor ratio of four to one. Junior Camp accepts girls from eight to 12 years old. Many girls of Intermediate and Senior Camp age have good foundations in some activities and are anxious to pursue their special skills and interests.
A new girl draws placement on the red Amazon or blue Valkyrie teams unless she chooses to be on the team of her mother or grandmother. The Amazons are based on Greek mythology and the Valkyries are from Norse mythology. The campers learn about the history of these two groups. Each team plans parties for the other team.
Camp Nakanawa held their centennial celebration July 19 through 21 this year welcoming more than 500 alumni to their grounds. The newly built Centennial Arena is located in junior camp and a waterfront plaza made with Crab Orchard stone in the senior camp. The 180’x 85′ building completely covers the entire Junior Camp Horseback Riding Arena and will give the horseback riders the opportunity to ride during most class periods, even if the weather conditions are rainy or muddy.
The Centennial Arena will also be used for other activities and events such as an indoor games meet and evening entertainment. The funds to build the Centennial Arena came from the generous donations from Centennial and Legacy Families. See more at http://www.campnakanawa.com/.
Camp Nakanawa has enjoyed a long connection with Pleasant Hill. Col. Rice served on the Uplands Board of Directors from 1930 to 1942 and Mitch served on the board from March 1976 until 1982. Pepe Perron is a past president of the Uplands Village Board of Directors. The camp doctors have often been the medical directors of the Wharton Homes.
When Mitch retired from Nakanawa she moved to Pleasant Hill purchasing the house known as Yonside, the home built by Dr. May Wharton, “Doctor Woman of the Cumberlands.” Upon Mitchell’s death in 2000, Yonside reverted back to Uplands Village ownership and is available for rental by visitors.
In her declining years, Mitch enjoyed looking down on Lake Laura in Pleasant Hill, which reminded her of her many camp years. Pepe and Ann Perron contributed to the restoration of the trail around Lake Alice in Pleasant Hill in Elisabeth Mitchell’s memory. There is a plaque at the start of the trail with that inscription. Mitch also left funds to the Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC to be used for Christian education.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday and Thursday — Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Tuesday, Aug. 13, noon — Pleasant Hill emergency siren test.
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. — Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at PH Town Hall, 351 E. Main St. Call 277-3813.
Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Recycling pick-up at curbs of homes for all Pleasant Hill residents.
Wednesdays,10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, 2-5 p.m. — Pioneer Hall Museum is open for visits until the end of October. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 277-5226 or Chris at 277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. Visit www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. — Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission, 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Wednesday, Aug.14, 7 p.m. — Taize Service in PH Community Church sanctuary on Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Thursday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. — Memory Care Support Group in Heritage Hall. All welcome.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon — Recycling at PH Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
Thursday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. — Community Bridge in Fletcher House Dining Room. All welcome. Call 277-5005.
Sundays through Aug. 18, 10:45 a.m. — Celtic worship series at PH Community Church, 67 Church Dr. Music by the Tenutos: Diana Riggs, piano and Celtic harp; Dicksie Schmitt, fiddle and violin; Laura Riester, recorders; and Diantha Hodges, cello.
