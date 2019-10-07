Nancy Andrews and her husband, George, have had an affinity for dachshunds, breeding them, loving them and training them. In 1984, when there were nine dogs in residence, Nancy felt the need for learning how to keep order among them. She took a preliminary dog-training course and became hooked on this special relationship between owner and pet. They have had at least two-dozen dachshunds that Nancy has taught since then. She prefers male dogs as they get along better. At the present time the three are Nathan, 8 years old, black/brown; Tyler, 4, white with spots; and Preston, 1, a redhead. They are all long-haired. Nathan is left pawed; Preston, right pawed; and Tyler can’t make up his mind. Nathan is the most proficient at obeying the hand gestures and voice commands consistently. She says the dogs also watch her eyes and expressions.
Her demonstration in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House was called, “Practice with Distractions,” with the audience being the distraction while she had the dogs practice their various workouts. They walked to “heel,” came when called, jumped over barriers, found objects Nancy had touched among identical ones (dachshunds have very sensitive noses), and picked up items strewn about. Nancy believes in giving a command only once with the expectation of obedience. She says dogs can count and know how many times a command is given before they have to obey. The reward of a treat is second only to the affection and praise bestowed by her. She uses the Spanish word “venir” for come so the dogs won’t be confused if someone else says come. Their practice routine is only 15 minutes every other day so they can “think about” it in between.
The Andrews show their dogs about 16 times a year, depending on the dog's readiness, location of the dog show, and the cost to enter. There are several coming up in October and November. They have many ribbons, but are most proud when their little wiener dogs perform better than much larger breeds. Nancy says you don’t get rich on the prizes, as the entry fees are much higher than the remuneration. She usually won’t show a dog until he is around 14 months old. Nathan has won the most awards and several “high in trial” for highest scoring dog in obedience trials. The Andrews moved to Pleasant Hill from North Carolina attracted by the Continuing Care aspects of Uplands Village. Nancy will do a similar dog demonstration in the Wharton Braun and Munson Homes.
The standard size dachshund was developed to scent, chase and flush out badgers and other burrow-dwelling animals, while the miniature dachshund was bred to hunt smaller prey such as rabbits. In the United States, they have also been used to track wounded deer and hunt prairie dogs. The name “dachshund” literally means “badger dog” from dachs (“badger”) and hund (“hound, dog”) in Germany, where they originated. If you want to be proper, the name should be pronounced with a German accent — DAKS-huunt (or hoont). The first official mascot in the history of the Olympic Summer Games — the 1972 Munich Olympic Games — was Waldi the dachshund. Dachshunds live to be 15-16 years old on average. However, not all make it that long and some live longer, but none are probably loved any more than the Andrews’ dogs.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday, Oct. 8, noon, Pleasant Hill Emergency Siren Test.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at PH Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 277-3813.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, Recycling pick-up at curbs of homes for all Pleasant Hill residents.
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 2-5 p.m., Pioneer Hall Museum is open for your visits until the end of October. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 277-5226 or Chris at 277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. Visit www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd near Main St.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. in Heritage Hall, Memory Care Support Group. All welcome.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., Fair Trade Room open in PH Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate, SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Friday, Oct. 11, Hike Middle Creek Loop, Big South Fork in Jamestown — 3.4 miles. Meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot on West Lake Rd to carpool to the trailhead.
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, Yard and Bake Sale for the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission. Call Bro. Strayer, 931-260-7341, for details.
Sunday, Oct. 13, 4 p.m. in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House, ACAT will be showing the movie, “The Nuns, The Priests, and the Bomb.” Open to the public.
Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., Room 1 of PH Community Church, 67 Church Drive. Ulli Short Course, “The Coming Paradigm Shift: Consciousness is Fundamental and Why it Matters.” Instructors are Dr. Ed Olson, Ph.D, and Karen Woods, Zen Buddhist and dharma teacher. Contact Don Dowdey, 931-277-3033, for information.
