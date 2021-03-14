During this pandemic year, there have been several people brave enough to risk making a move, sometimes across the country, to Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill. Having decided to purchase a home in the retirement community, there were various methods that they and the independent residents have used to become acquainted during this time of social distancing. New member Cindy Stahler began exercising online from Chicago with the daily Flex ‘n Stretch virtual class led by Todd Godwin for Uplands’ members. Stahler, another new member from Hawaii, and the Ackleys, stranded in Arizona, joined the weekly ZOOM Executive Chat by Herschel Murner, director of Uplands Village. Other members could at least meet them virtually and have them introduce themselves. They did make the physical move to Pleasant Hill last spring and Ackleys hope to return soon. The Uplands Update introduces new members with their photograph and a short biography.
In pre-pandemic times, Cheryl Heckler, manager of Village Services, arranged wine and cheese and ice cream socials twice a year for Village residents to meet any newcomers. Usually around 100 people attended these popular events held in Adshead Hall on the lower level of Fletcher House for Assisted Living. During the warmer months last year, Cheryl was able to hold outdoor ice cream socials of 10 people or less to meet newcomers. Several other activities were held under an outdoor tent behind the Aquatic Center on Lake Road with masked and socially distanced participants. A few book discussion sessions and the Writers’ Group used that facility as well. There are nine neighborhoods designated by the Uplands Members Assembly, a group of representatives who meet monthly to receive reports from Uplands administration and discuss matters of concern. The Assembly Council has been meeting virtually this year. In past years the full Assembly held semi-annual meetings during which they would introduce newcomers to the membership.
Since these large group meetings have not been possible during COVID-19, different neighborhoods have developed various methods of welcoming newcomers to their vicinity. There have been driveway birthday celebrations, cook-outs, gatherings to bring your own food to someone’s backyard or deck, holiday celebrations, etc. These were held outside, socially distanced, with people masked. At least people’s eyes and top of head were introduced — not terribly satisfactory for getting to know new people. When the weather turned cold and snowy these gatherings were not feasible. The large Adshead Hall, formerly the place of Village gatherings, was declared off-limits during the pandemic restrictions and concern about bringing the virus into Fletcher House, endangering the residents living there.
Heritage Hall on Church Drive is an older building that previously housed the Uplands administrative offices before the Wellness Center was retrofitted from the old Wharton Nursing Home building on Lake Road. The offices moved to the lower level of that building and Heritage Hall was used infrequently, except for the pool players who still meet regularly. The hall has now served a use again as it is large enough to keep 10 people socially distanced. Heckler began holding gatherings there during inclement weather serving hot coffee or cider and sweet breads as a way to introduce new people or giving others a way to safely socialize. Now that the majority of Uplands members and staff have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, more activities are possible at Heritage Hall. Following CDC guidelines, participants continue to wear masks and stay socially distanced even though vaccinated.
A recent gathering organized by Sharron Eckert for the Meadows and Upper Meadows neighborhood to welcome newcomers Wirt and Torpy Skinner followed all of the guidelines. Individuals or couples were scheduled for 10-15 minute visits to drop by the Skinner home. A suggested list of topics helpful for newcomers were written by the neighbors to leave with the Skinners. Simple refreshments were set out near the front door to limit time inside. Sharron provided the Skinners with a simple neighborhood map placing people with houses. The event went smoothly and safely. It was a great way to have short one-on-one conversations so they were not overwhelmed by meeting too many people at one time. Some people have suggested that this might be a better way to welcome newcomers even after “normal” times return.
