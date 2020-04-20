The Pleasant Hill Academy came about through the efforts of Amos and Helen Wightman, who settled in Pleasant Hill in 1868. Well-educated themselves, they desired a good consistent education for their 11 children.
Helen wrote several letters to the American Missionary Association in Boston, MA, requesting their assistance in starting a school in Pleasant Hill. Receiving no replies, she traveled alone to Boston and met with the powers of the AMA, convincing them of the need to bring education to the mountain.
They first sent Mary Santley who taught a three-month school. Then Father Benjamin Dodge, his wife, Phoebe, and daughter, Emma, were sent to start the Pleasant Hill Academy in 1884. Using his own and donated funds with subscriptions from the local community of labor and lumber, the new school was ready for occupancy in 1887.
This first building, the “heart of the school,” the Academy Building had its beginnings in a rudimentary two-classroom structure, cloakrooms, a long porch and a bell tower. Gradually, more classrooms, faculty living space and other rooms were added.
The assembly room was named Woodbury Chapel. Church services, recitals, plays, bazaars, programs and, of course, graduation were held there. Pioneer Hall, completed in 1889, served many uses over the years — a dormitory with classrooms, a faculty residence, church services, an administration building, a library, craft classes, printing presses in the basement, the post office, the student store, a thrift shop and the Community Center.
Magnificent New England-style Wheeler Hall was also completed in 1889. It was three stories high holding girls’ dormitories, a large dining hall, infirmary, student and faculty parlors.
In 1895, after acquiring a sawmill, another dormitory, Dodge Hall was erected primarily through the labor of students and parents. Unfortunately, the Hall burned in 1921.
Eventually, there were 10 Academy buildings. The Practice Cottage built in 1918, was used for homemaking. Stately Hopkins Hall, built between 1922-’24, was used by Academy students for science labs, a library, and arts and crafts. Business classes were first taught here using the latest typewriters. It was rumored that occasionally a pig or other farm animal would greet whoever first opened the library doors some mornings.
Roberts Hall, completed in 1927 after Dodge Hall burned down, was a boys’ dormitory named for Gordon Roberts, who perished in the Dodge Hall fire. Roberts was used for classrooms, dorms for out-of-town students and living quarters for teachers. The last building constructed by the Academy was the Ohio Building in 1941.
Money was not needed to attend this new school, as a student could work his or her way through. By the end of 1887, 79 students were enrolled, some riding horses and mules for miles, others finding quarters in the Village. Dormitories were obviously needed for the boarding students.
The Pleasant Hill Academy was gaining fame near and far as a scholastic institution of higher learning. It had started out as an elementary school, but in six or seven short years was offering a full college preparatory course.
In the beginning days of Pleasant Hill Academy the students worked out of necessity. They needed the money to help defray their expenses, and the Academy needed work done in order to survive. But soon the educational value of work and the resulting development of self-esteem and self-expression were affirmed, and the Academy emphasized work as part of the all-around development of each student.
In fact, the life skills gained from work experiences came to be seen as important as the gains in academic knowledge. There was plenty of girls’ work in sweeping, ironing and general housework. Boys learned carpentry skills, woodcutting, fence building, repair work or clearing portions of the Dodge farm for cultivation. Thus, the first training in manual labor was an unplanned outgrowth of the actual needs of the Academy. A sawmill and two brickyards provided materials not only for Academy buildings, but at least 20 homes in the village of Pleasant Hill.
Through the years, the students worked at countless jobs, including firing the furnace, the laundry boiler and the water heater; carrying firewood and water; building fences, sidewalks, and furniture; working on the farm, in the laundry, the crafts shop, the kitchen, the student store, the library, the dairy, the print shop, the blacksmith shop, the Academy office, and the Uplands Sanatorium.
Students did construction work, wiring, plumbing, building and grounds maintenance, housekeeping, butchering and canning. All of these activities, and many more, gave the Academy its reputation as an institution that provided an “uncommon education.”
The Academy art teacher, Margaret Campbell, encouraged the mountain crafts of the Pleasant Hill area, especially wood carvings produced from the beautiful native trees. She emphasized the importance of functionality showing students ways of using ordinary materials to improve the appearance of their environment.
In 1945, the AMA voted to sell the campus site to the Board of Education of Cumberland County. The 1947-’48 academic year was the last one during which boarding facilities were available.
The county and state operated a 12-grade consolidated school, and the AMA supplied four value-oriented teachers to supplement the county’s curriculum for a few years.
The Pleasant Hill Elementary School, grades pre-K through eighth, now occupies the site of the original Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.