The Ohio Building was dedicated with ceremonies lasting between Oct. 23-25 in 1942 on the campus of the Pleasant Hill Academy. The Academy occupied both sides of E. Main St. west of Cottage Dr. in the vicinity of the Pleasant Hill Elementary School’s present location. It seems strange that a building named Ohio would have been located here in east-central Tennessee. How did that come about? Most readers of this column are aware of the back story of the genesis of the Pleasant Hill Academy.
Amos and Helen Wightman settled in Pleasant Hill in 1868. Well educated themselves, they desired a good consistent education for their 11 children.
As in most rural places, schooling was at the mercy of the weather, farm or family needs, and availability of qualified teachers. Helen wrote several letters to the American Missionary Association in Boston, MA, requesting their assistance in starting a school in Pleasant Hill.
Receiving no replies, she traveled alone to Boston and met with the powers of the AMA, convincing them of the need to bring education to the Plateau. After the Civil War, the AMA founded several schools for African Americans throughout the South and for the white mountaineers’ children in the Southern Appalachians.
The AMA commissioned the Rev. Benjamin Dodge with the responsibility of founding a school and church in Pleasant Hill. Funds were raised from the local community, supplemented by the AMA and northern churches when money was available.
The Pleasant Hill Academy was founded in 1884, started classes in 1887, and thrived until the buildings and property were sold in 1947. The only remaining Academy building is Pioneer Hall, which is now a museum operated by the Pleasant Hill Historical Society of the Cumberlands.
In 1925 the Ohio Women’s Home Missionary Union asked the AMA to suggest some project in urgent need of funds. The principal of Pleasant Hill Academy, Howard Elam, spoke at the Ohio Missionary Union annual meeting describing the necessity of a crafts building for the Academy. The funds were almost completely raised by 1929 when the financial collapse of the Great Depression interfered.
The original Ohio Women’s Home Missionary Union ceased to exist with the merger of missionary work in the Congregational Churches. The campaign for funds for the Pleasant Hill crafts building was continued by the trustees until they reached the original amount planned.
During those intervening years, the urgent need for the Academy changed from that of a craft building to an all-purpose building providing for classrooms, recreation facilities, and an auditorium for large public gatherings. The building being used for a gymnasium was an unstable and unsuitable structure.
The cornerstone laying for this new building was held on Nov. 15, 1941. Besides the professional tradesmen who were hired to work on the building, numerous local craftsmen volunteered their services. The wiring for the building was designed and installed by Academy senior science classes under the direction of Charles P. Heineman.
A photo in the Dedication booklet shows three female students connecting the wiring. This was not just a Pleasant Hill Academy project but involved the surrounding community including the Pleasant Hill Mayor Albert H. Smith; Uplands Executive Director J. Frank Meisamer and nurse Alice Adshead; the PHA Alumni Association; Pleasant Hill Community Church, the Rev. Edwin E. White; the American Legion; the Farm Security Administration, T.L. Cunningham; and even the Postmistress, Mrs. Hershel Suttle.
Because the idea of meeting a need at the Pleasant Hill Academy had originated in Ohio and the funds had been primarily raised there, it was fitting to christen it the Ohio Building. The dedication was a three-day affair. Dr. Fred L. Brownlee, president of LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY, gave the dedication address on Friday, Oct. 23. This was a mutual pleasure as Dr. Brownlee, secretary of the AMA in 1925 and still secretary in 1942, first urged the Ohio Women’s Home Missionary Union to provide funds for a building at the PH Academy. The monies provided by them were supplemented by contributions from the alumni, students, staff, and friends of Pleasant Hill Academy.
Victor Obenhaus, prinicipal of the Academy from 1938-’44, recognized the workers at the dedication who were involved in the Ohio Building’s construction and outfitting.
Exhibits throughout the Ohio Building of 12 “Crafts of the Cumberland Plateau” took place on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Demonstrations of carding, spinning, weaving, and basket making were held in the afternoon followed by a formal tea served for craftspeople and guests. Local musicians provided mountain music that evening for a Folk Festival of dancing and singing.
Sunday morning, Oct. 25, the Academy Sophomore Class held a dramatization of “Amos” in the Woodbury Chapel followed by church services in the Pleasant Hill churches.
The Ohio Building served Pleasant Hill Academy for only five years before the Academy closed.
After the sale of the property to Cumberland County, the Ohio Building continued to be used by the public schools. Graduates of the Pleasant Hill High School described the dances, theatrical events, concerts, community fairs, and sports competitions held in the Ohio Building gymnasium.
Art teacher Margaret Campbell held art exhibits and Viola Cunningham led folk dancing in the gym.
When the present Pleasant Hill Elementary School building was constructed, which included a gymnasium, it was no longer needed.
The Ohio Building lives on in the memories of those who enjoyed attending events there during their school years. To see photographs from the dedication visit pioneerhallmuseum.net – Yearbooks & More – Promotion Booklets – The Ohio Building Dedication-1942.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.