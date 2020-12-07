The Pleasant Hill Elementary School partnered with Compassion Ministries to serve local families by sharing an abundance of food and love. Compassion Ministries, Inc. held a “drive-thru mobile pantry” on Nov. 21 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Pleasant Hill. Drivers were asked to have their car trunk empty so that volunteers can put food in the car.
For their records they asked the recipients to give them a list of the people in their household between the ages of 18-59, 60+, and 0-17. Compassion Ministries began in 2009 as a multiple outreach initiative of Cornerstone Church. Because of incredible growth, the need to form an independent non-profit 501-3C for Compassion Ministries became obvious. With the legal paperwork filed, Compassion Ministries, Inc. began operating independently under its own incorporation.
Virtually all of remote food distributions (mobile pantries) are operated in Appalachian or Cumberland Mountain counties in East Tennessee. Partnering with Second Harvest of East Tennessee, TVA, and United Healthcare, their volunteers set up and conduct mobile pantries in elementary schools in various remote locations. They go into schools where they have an invitation and where there is a genuine need among the residents of a particular community.
Previously in the month of November PHS also facilitated a free flu immunization drive-thru provided by the Cumberland Health Department. A day was set aside in November for PHS families to pick up a coat at TCAT in Crossville. Two “stock pile” days were used by PH Elementary School to cancel classes on Nov. 23 and 24 leading to the Thanksgiving break, which was held Nov. 25-27. The plan was for remote learning days on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 with a return to in-person school on Dec. 3. However, the inclement weather caused two sessions to be canceled.
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission provided 103 Thanksgiving dinners to members and friends. The Baptist Mission will hold an auction on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be unique crafts and other items perfect for Christmas gifts. All proceeds will go to support missionaries. Social distancing, face masks and all CDC guidelines will be observed. The Pleasant Hill Food Box next to the PH Town Hall has a great deal of traffic during these unsettled times. Donors are asked to put nonperishable food items or paper goods into the box. It is suggested that those in need take what they can use, leaving some for others. No questions asked. If the box is full, take your donations to Heritage Hall and leave in the food collection box.
At the November Town Council meeting, Mayor Lisa Patrick congratulated Linda Smith and Franklin Cobos on their re-election to the council. Linda was again chosen as vice mayor. The Town Council has been weighing options for the weekly brush pick-up. Through compromise and consensus, the following has been decided:
1. Weekly brush pick-up will be suspended as a town service in the year 2021. The $150 annual trash and brush service fee has been operating at a loss taking into consideration truck depreciation, gas usage, maintenance salaries, cost of transporting, and bill for disposal at the dump site.
2. The annual trash service fee will be reduced to $120, which will cover weekly trash pickup. Tuesday brush pickups will be eliminated.
3. Brush will be picked up by the town on four Tuesdays a year — two times in the spring and two times in the fall. This will allow for some yard clean-up.
4. Monthly recycling pickup will continue with no charge on the second Wednesday of every month. The recycling bins will be open in the Town Hall Parking Lot every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for mixed recyclables.
The following is the Town Hall Christmas schedule:
1. Town Hall office will be closed Christmas week.
2. There will be no brush pickup on Tuesday, Dec. 22. It will resume on Dec. 29 for the last time until the spring pickup.
3. Trash pickup will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Mayor Patrick beseeches all residents that “COVID-19 is still making its presence known on the Cumberland Plateau... our numbers are rising still. As winter approaches, please get your regular flu shot and continue to take extreme care with distancing and masks.”
