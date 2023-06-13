“There’s no time to dally when wonders await,” warns Willy Wonka.
And there are plenty of wonders awaiting in the Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical,” which opened Friday.
“I’ve loved this story my entire life,” said Bryce McDonald, Playhouse producing director, who is and director of the show with DeAnna Helgeson.
The story follows the excitement of Charlie Bucket when he miraculously finds one of only five golden tickets to visit the strange candy factory down the street. The other four tickets find their way to the hands of spoiled and surly children who are overindulged by their parents.
“They’ve written new songs for these characters and put it in a modern time,” McDonald said.
Mike Teavee, for example, is obsessed with video games and screen devices.
“Or the ones who constantly get whatever they want but never learn to work for something,” he said.
McDonald envisioned the story as a morality tale, with the other four children representing some of the seven deadly sins: greed, gluttony, pride and wrath.
“I love having the opportunity to come and laugh and escape into this magical world, and then drive home and say, ‘Oh, don’t be like a Veruca or a Violet,’” McDonald said.
McDonald has followed the new musical’s journey from London to Broadway and then the national tour. There were some Playhouse connections in the cast.
When the licensing house asked if the Playhouse would like to produce the show for the regional premiere, McDonald jumped at the chance.
“Charlie Bucket has been told he has nothing. He is not given anything — he looks at the bright side of everything,” McDonald said. “He and his family always believe in hope. He makes something out of nothing.
“How much do we need that today?”
On the first day of rehearsal, McDonald offered the cast some advice — choose to be a Charlie.
“Choose to make something out of nothing,” McDonald said of the titular character. “There’s nothing you can’t get past. You’ve got to have faith, hope, love.
“That’s what the play is about.”
Anthony Noga and Francisco Rodriguez share the role of Charlie. And the two youths are excited to be in the spotlight.
Noga is new to the Playhouse stage, though he’s performed at the Tennessee Valley Theatre in Spring City where he lives. He’s in the sixth grade. He’s also part of the Scopes Trial Players where he plays Sam in the historical production of “How It Started.”
Rodriguez is one of the Playhouse youth. He’s played Elmer in Best Christmas Pageant Ever and Pabbie in Frozen Jr. earlier this year.
“This is my first time in a leading role,” Rodriguez said.
“It’s so heartwarming,” he said of the show. “I love how Charlie makes a difference and proves all those people wrong. No matter what you are, you always have a chance.”
Noga said he felt a connection with Charlie.
“I’m just a little poor boy from nowhere, and I’ve got a chance to make my way now, thanks to the Playhouse,” he said.
Rodriguez opened the show Friday and Noga will have the closing show — but there are many shows in between where the two hope to delight audiences with their performances.
The Playhouse’s Jason Ross delivers a fantastic performance as Willy Wonka, the reclusive candy man who decides its time to find a new candy man to head up his candy inventions.
He’s a delight as he sings and dance and gives the audience those knowing looks as the children find their way into trouble.
Ross’ Willy Wonka reminds us that imagination is the key to life.
“You want to change the world — there’s nothing to it,” he sings as the children and their parents enter the world of Willy Wonka.
Ross and his youthful counterparts are joined a cast that includes a number of new faces.
Ava Karas (Veruca Salt), Riley Wesson (Augustus Gloop), Alex Dee (Mike Teavee) and Reality Hendrix (Violet Beauregarde) and other members of the ensemble are professional actors and recent college graduates.
“They’re from all over the U.S.,” McDonald said. “A few joined a week into rehearsal because of graduation.
“It’s a really exciting group of people, and they are so talented.”
These actors bring to life the characters we all love to see disappear. They play their roles so perfectly — sneering about no Wi-Fi for a tablet or wanting one of Willy Wonka’s squirrels right now this minute. Their parents, who have all enabled if not encouraged their children’s bad behavior, are distraught as the Oompa-Loompas come out to lead them away.
The Oompa-Loompas may be the most iconic characters in the show, and the Playhouse brings them to life as they help the group navigate Wonka’s world.
Other members of the cast are part of the Playhouse high school internship program.
“You’re seeing a selection of those on stage, but the others are working backstage,” he said. “These are kids from our dance and theater program — all these great kids we want to give one last summer to before they go away to college.”
McDonald said they received more than 20 applications for the internship program this year but were only able to take on eight this summer.
“We’ve never had such an outpouring,” McDonald said, adding he hopes the others apply again.
The internship offers a chance for the youth to take a place beside their mentors and teachers.
“I think that’s the heartbeat of what the Playhouse is,” McDonald said. “In addition to being a professional theater in Tennessee, the only one in the rural mountains, the artists that we are creating and the exposure they’re getting to all these individuals about where they went to school or professors — those opportunities are what are so special to us.”
Bill Macchio, who played General Mackenzie in the Playhouse production of “And Then There Were None” in the spring, plays beloved Grandpa Joe. After 45 years in bed, the golden ticket is just what he needs to get up. He takes Charlie to the chocolate factory after years of inspiring his grandson to keep on dreaming and hoping.
Heather McCall plays Mrs. Bucket. Her voice shines as she sings about Charlie and his pure heart and imaginative mind.
Kudos to set Curtis Phillips, scenic design; Christopher Van Tuyl, lighting design; Crissy Varnell, projections design; Matt Bundy, sound design; Denise Kappel, props design; Austin Blake Conlee, costume design; and music directors Heather Mccall and Jacob Miller.
Their work comes together to put you beside a river of fudge, a forest of lollipops and a lab where one piece of gum tastes like a seven-course meal. You’ll have no trouble believing the characters are working their way through a labyrinth or that Charlie and Willy Wonka are soaring high above the city in a glass elevator.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a great way to get in touch with your own imagination and start daydreaming again.
Make sure to get your golden ticket to this beloved tale.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory continues through Aug. 13 on the Main Stage. The show is rated G.
