The Cumberland County Playhouse company is ready to get back to work.
The theater’s spring season will open April 2 with a revival of its 2020 production of Clue. That show will be followed by The Savannah Sipping Society opening April 23, the T3 Education program’s performance of “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” May 7 and 8, and Duck Hunter Shoots Angel opening May 14.
“We’re so excited to get back to the theater and have people in the building,” Bryce McDonald, Playhouse producing director, told the Chronicle. “We have to provide an escape for people this year where they can come and feel good for a little while.”
Ticket sales opened last Thursday, and McDonald said the first day brought a feeling of momentum to the Playhouse company.
“We had some buy tickets for all four shows,” McDonald said. “One sweet lady donated her vouchers and bought new tickets.”
Clue, the cult classic murder mystery based on the board game and movie, takes the stage April 2-29. The show is rated PG and is sponsored by the Beef and Barrel Restaurant, Family Ties Restaurant, Venture Real Estate and One Bank of Tennessee.
“We produced and teched this show and had six performances before we closed last March,” Bryce McDonald, producing director, told the Chronicle.
All but one of the 2020 cast members are returning for the 2021 show. McDonald said the Playhouse had the set and the costumes stored from last year and the licensing rights had been graciously moved to 2021, making it a financially sound choice for the season.
“It’s slapstick funny. If you know the movie or the board game, you’re going to have a good time,” McDonald said.
The Savannah Sipping Society was ready to open last March when the theater closed.
“It never saw an audience,” McDonald said.
The play features four women who each face challenges in their lives but find support in a new group of friends.
“It’s a show about friendship that leaves you with a warm feeling,” he said.
The Savannah Sipping Society takes the Adventure Theatre stage April 23-June 1. Rated PG, the show is sponsored by Stonehaus Winery and Grace Givers Home Care.
About 70 students participate in the Playhouse’s T3 Education program, and they were unable to hold their spring show last year.
“This will give the kids a chance to perform,” McDonald said. “So many things were canceled for them in 2020.”
The show will feature music from the 1980s. Keith and Carol Pontius sponsor the show, which is rated G. The Swallows Agency provides sponsorship for the Playhouse education programs. Performances are set for May 7 and 8.
Duck Hunter Shoots Angel, written by Mitch Albom, had strong advance sales in 2020. It’s also a show the Playhouse produced about 10 years ago, so some of the set is in storage.
“It has a great twist,” McDonald said.
Duck Hunter Shoots Angel will return to the Playhouse stage May 14-June 24. The show had sold-out runs in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Beltone and ProMortgage sponsor the show, which is rated PG.
The four shows represent financially sound options, McDonald said. Each show features a small cast, keeping the acting company to under 10 actors.
“We’re spreading our actors thin, but these are shows we can produce under COVID conditions,” he said.
The Playhouse closed its 2020 season in December and extended its break through April this year. But the small staff has continued to work on planning for the 2021 season, a task made more difficult by continued shutdowns in New York where licensing companies operate.
“It’s taken since November to solidify contracts,” McDonald said, adding that the Playhouse can’t advertise a show until it has secure licensing rights.
With that task complete, they are moving forward to securing sponsors for four new shows.
Last year, the Playhouse issued about $300,000 in ticket vouchers for postponed or canceled shows. McDonald said, “We want people to use them.”
Capacity in the theaters will remain at about 25% to allow for social distancing.
But McDonald expressed confidence the four spring shows are financially viable for the nonprofit theater which depends on ticket sales for the bulk of its revenue.
“We feel good we can provide entertainment from April through June, even at 25%, and successfully survive,” he said.
That capacity limit allows only 115 tickets for Mainstage productions and 75 tickets for Adventure Theater shows.
The Playhouse Strong campaign continues, asking for donations of $25 to purchase an “unsellable” seat.
The Playhouse has a new ticketing system, so long-time patrons will notice a difference in the online platform. It may also take the box office staff a few minutes longer to process ticket transactions as they learn the new system.
McDonald anticipates announcing the summer season in late April or early May, with announcements later in the year for the fall and holiday seasons.
That seasonal release of shows allows the Playhouse to respond should there be another rise in cases that could lead to a shutdown of non-essential businesses again.
“We can get momentum and then jump into the next series,” he said.
Shows will also have release dates for ticket sales.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ccplayhouse.com or by calling the box office, 931-484-5000.
You can also purchase flex packages of 6, 8, 12 and 16 tickets or Playhouse gift cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.