The Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of Sylvia reminds us all how important it is to feel a connection to the world around us and how precious our relationships are— told with alternating bouts of humor and heart-felt moments.
“It’s very realistic in terms of the relationships, but the story is told in an unconventional way,” Director Brenda Sparks said. “It absolutely is a comedy with a heart.”
Greg and Kate, a middle-age couple in New York City, are entering a new phase in their lives. The kids are gone, they’ve left the suburbs for the city, and Kate’s career is starting to take off after putting her goals on hold to raise their children.
Greg, however, is feeling lost. His job is leaving him unsatisfied and he’s unsure how he fits into the new family dynamic with the kids out of the house. After a blow-up with his boss, he retreats to the local park where a playful lab-poodle mix bounces into his lap bearing only a tag with the name “Sylvia.”
The play opens with Greg bringing Sylvia to his apartment.
Britt Hancock plays Greg, with Weslie Webster as wife, Kate. DeAnna Helgeson brings Sylvia to life. Dog owners will quickly recognize some standard dog behavior — like jumping on the couch, circling around and then dropping exhausted and happy into the cushions. Sylvia is able to communicate fully with her humans, giving all dog owners a little insight to what their favorite pooch may be thinking.
In case you’re wondering, they love their owners — fully, completely, without hesitation. Helgeson brings the excitement and joy dogs have when they greet you, their despair when you leave — and their sometimes unpredictable behavior.
Sylvia is happy to be in a new home, safe from the dangers of the city.
Greg is thrilled with his new four-legged friend. Kate is less than thrilled. She’s happy with their life now, and their freedom to go and do as they please without the responsibilities that come with owning a pet — something she’s familiar with as she ended up being the primary caretaker of prior pets.
As the bond between Greg and Sylvia deepens, Kate becomes more adamant, Sylvia must go. The battle lines are drawn.
Jason Ross rounds out the cast doing triple duty as a fellow dog owner offering Greg advice, a long-time friend of Kate’s and a therapist the couple turns to as they work to overcome the barking barrier between them — Sylvia.
Sparks is no stranger to the Playhouse. She worked with the theater in the past before taking a break from out-of-town shows while she raised her son. She’s excited to return to the Cumberland County Playhouse and to be working with the experienced actors and staff there.
“Talk about a dream cast,” Sparks said of Hancock, Webster, Helgeson and Ross. “What’s so special about all of them is that, with all of their combined experience, they were so willing to play, so willing to be vulnerable and make discoveries, and do anything required of them to bring this story to life. That’s really rare.”
Sparks said she and the cast used a form of movement called viewpoints as they worked through rehearsals.
“It’s a way to clarify the storytelling,” Sparks said. “It’s how we move our bodies through time and space.”
There are nine physical viewpoints and five vocal viewpoints.
“We used all of those as part of the process,” she said. “We didn’t just use it to discover how a human plays a dog and what behaviors are canine. We also used it to heighten our awareness of each other and how to tell the story in a connected and intimate way.”
Sparks said the story has been updated slightly from the 1995 script by playwright A.R. Gurney. She watched an interview where Gurney was adamant on the story is about the need to connect in an increasingly isolated and alien existence.
“How could we possibly be coming out of a more isolated and alien existence than the two years of a pandemic,” Sparks said.
“Between technology and all the separation that causes and then the forced isolation — I didn’t want to hit it over the head. We updated just enough because I feel that is something we can all relate to — the need for deeper connection and personal time.”
Sparks has worked with the script before while working with a cruise line that offered theatrical entertainment.
“I already knew that I loved this script, but we had to send out so many shows that I didn’t get the in-depth time with it that I did this time around,” she said. “This has been an incredible treat.”
She worked with set designer Jenna Houck, who helped bring the play to life with an open design. The backdrop shows a New York skyline with layers of color and depth, enhanced by the lighting design.
“A.R. Gurney was vocal about how he wanted this script to flow. He wanted a fluidity as we traveled between different locations and different times,” Sparks said. “We use symbolic realism for our set changes and utilize that openness to keep the action going.”
Sylvia plays through May 1 and is rated PG-13. It is sponsored by Bob and Jaye Emrick. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse box office at 931-484-5000.
Cumberland County Playhouse productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor the Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade and Bucky Burke Home Improvements and Landscaping.
