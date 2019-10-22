The Cumberland County Playhouse 2020 season will be starting in January.
Come and hear about the great productions in store for you as representatives from the Playhouse will appear in the Cumberland Meeting Room at noon Oct. 30 to present highlights and answer your questions.
What’s Happening
Friday, Oct. 25 — Friends of the Art Circle Public Library
Book, Bling and Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 — Friends of the Art Circle Public Library
Book, Bling and Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-noon
• Learn Chess with Alan Kantour, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher
10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 28 — Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
• Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 — KidBits Storytime and Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald [PG13], Tuesdays at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Cumberland County Playhouse 2020 Preview, noon
Great New Books
The Guardians by John Grisham. In the small Florida town of Seabrook, a young lawyer named Keith Russo was shot dead at his desk as he worked late one night. The killer left no clues. There were no witnesses, no one with a motive. But the police soon came to suspect Quincy Miller. Powerful, ruthless people murdered Keith Russo, and they do not want Quincy Miller exonerated. They killed one lawyer, and they will kill another without a second thought.
The Case Against Socialism by Rand Paul. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s no-holds-barred and fun-to-read broadside shows why and how he stands in defending the right to engage in economic activities free from government intrusion and your constitutional right to a federal government that spends less than it takes in.
The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson. The whimsical and ever-curious Bryson uses his own body as his story here, exploring it from tip to toe, inside and out, to clarify how the body works so brilliantly and how it also, finally, fails. Bryson has shaped an enormous amount of anatomy and physiology into an informative and entertaining bio story.
Stealth by Stuart Woods. Stone Barrington is trying to enjoy some downtime at his English retreat when he’s unceremoniously sent off to the remote reaches of the UK and into a deadly snare. As it turns out, this is only the first volley by a rival power, one that has its eyes set on disrupting the peace of the nation. With the help of two brilliant and stunning women, Stone must leverage a new position of power to capture a villain with a lethal agenda. But the closer he comes to nabbing the culprit, the more he realizes there’s a bigger plan at work, and a true mastermind who’s a force to be reckoned with.
A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith by Timothy Egan. Egan pens a reflective and personal work about key events in Christianity and people associated with them. Egan writes as someone who was raised Roman Catholic, but who has experienced doubt as his younger brother and others were sexually abused by a local priest. Yet, now, after many years, he takes this pilgrimage to explore European Christian history (with all its major flaws) with some skepticism but also openness. In so doing, he guides readers along his journey, so they can reflect on his experiences and their own.
Libraries=Information
Can drinking soda really kill you? New research published in JAMA Internal Medicine offers a sobering message:
Just two glasses per day of soda, whether they’re sweetened with sugar or artificial sweeteners, raises the risk of premature death by 17%, compared to those who sip them less than once a month.
Although soft drinks themselves are quick to get a bad rap, 100% fruit juice can also raise the risk of cancer due to its sugar content.
Water, along with low-fat or fat-free milk and unsweetened coffee and tea, are still the best ways to get your fluids.
Stingy Schobel Says
Buy your modem-router—do not rent it. It may seem easier to have your internet service company provide a unit, but the cost typically is $10-$15 a month.
Buying one generally costs $100-$200, so you will make back the rental cost in one to two years. Be sure to buy one that is on your internet firm’s approved list — usually found on its web site.
Library Laugh
I’m reading a book about anti-gravity.
It’s impossible to put down.
