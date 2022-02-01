Get ready for a magical season at the Cumberland County Playhouse.
The nonprofit performing arts center will bring to life timeless classics like Cinderella, On Golden Pond and Escape to Margaritaville during its 2022 season.
“We have an exciting season mapped out full of wonderful stories, epic adventures, stirring music, fairy-tale romance, thrilling mysteries, comedic high jinxs and a debut of a new work that has never had a fully produced run, with members of the production team direct from Broadway’s smash hit Hamilton,” said Bryce McDonald, producing director at CCP. “We’re telling different stories that appeal to everyone.”
From a trip to Neverland to a tropical paradise, one theme returns — relationships.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve all recognized how important our relationships are,” McDonald said. “There is a story for every member of the family.”
The season begins Feb. 18 with the youth production of Peter Pan Jr., celebrating the talents of the Playhouse’s youth actors.
“We get to let our education department and the kids of this community shine,” McDonald said.
The production is in line with the Playhouse’s long-standing tradition of education and youth mentorship, harkening back to the 1963 Crossville Junior High School production of Perils of Pinocchio. The community was entranced by the performance and eventually came together to build the Cumberland County Playhouse in 1965, ensuring future generations would have similar opportunities.
Peter Pan Jr. is rated G and will show Feb. 18-March 27. It is sponsored by Crossville Tile Outlet Store.
Sylvia opens March 18 in the Adventure Theater. This comedy by A.R. Gurney explores the relationship between man and dog, and man and wife. The whip-smart script gives you a unique insight into the thoughts behind your own dog’s puppy-dog eyes. Sylvia is rated PG-13 and sponsored by Bob and Jaye Emrick. It will play through May 1.
Those shows have been previously announced, but the Playhouse had been delaying announcement of the full season as it waited for licensing contracts for two of its productions.
Many of the New York-based licensing houses have returned to working remotely amid the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19. That has made it difficult to complete the work necessary to announce the shows.
“We are missing one show in the spring and one for summer,” McDonald said. “We have been begging, pleading, bargaining — everything we can to be able to announce a complete season with no ‘holes’ or ‘TBA’ shows.”
McDonald said past seasons with a TBA production had resulted in lackluster ticket sales.
“However, we can no longer wait and want to present our plans for the 2022 season,” he said.
The first production is scheduled April 15-May 31, and the second Aug. 19-Oct. 13, with Tracey Barnes, Atlas Real Estate sponsoring the August show.
McDonald and Katy Parrent, sponsor and contract specialist, are in the process of securing sponsors for some of the productions.
The youth from the Playhouse Triple Threat Education Program will showcase their talents May 6 and 7 with “To Whom It May Concern,” sponsored by Keith and Carol Pontius and Playhouse Education Sponsor Swallows Insurance.
On Golden Pond returns to the Playhouse May 20-Aug. 11. This 1979 play by Ernest Thompson features Ethel and Norman Thayer, who spend their summers at their lake home called Golden Pond. The play brings their daughter home for the summer and explores the relationship of parent and child and of a long-married couple. Rated PG, the production is co-sponsored by John and Christine Stinson, Hospice of Cumberland County and Grace Givers Home Care.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella takes the Mainstage June 10-Aug. 21. This Tony Award-winning musical brings the fairy-tale story of Cinderella to life. The show is rated G and sponsored by Plateau Pediatrics.
Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook will play July 6-Aug. 6. The beloved kindergarten character returns with a tale of missing mittens. The show is rated G.
Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville will show July 15-Sept. 8. This musical features a score filled to overflowing with some of Jimmy Buffett’s most-loved songs. It’s a rom-com with a dash of mystery and adventure as a part-time bartender falls for a career-minded tourist. The show is rated PG-13 and is co-sponsored by Ken and Grace Patton, Fairfield Glade Resort and Club Wyndham.
The Buddy Holly Story will play Sept. 16-Oct. 27. Follow the career of Buddy Holly from Lubbock, TX, to New York City to a fateful night in Clear Lake, IA, in February 1959. The show is rated PG and is sponsored by Uplands Village and Cumberland Eye Care.
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The Musical, will put you in the Christmas spirit, showing Nov. 4-Dec. 21. Six misfit children are cast in the town Christmas pageant and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas.
A new musical, Johnny and the Devil’s Box, will play Nov. 18-Dec. 17. Johnny Baker is a killer fiddle player living in Georgia. While the tale seems rise from the narrative of the Charlie Daniels Band’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” it also weaves in Appalachian folklore that led to the fiddle being called “the devil’s box.” The show is rated PG.
Tickets are available now at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Box Office at 931-484-5000.
All productions of the Cumberland County Playhouse are made possible through sponsor support with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor the Crossville Chronicle and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
