The First Night Honors 2023 awardees were announced on Jan. 10, recognizing Cumberland County Playhouse actors, directors and technical theater team members for theater excellence in the region.
The First Night Honors founder Jef Ellis, a renown theater critic in Nashville, TN, named Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella as Outstanding Musical, CCP’s Austin Blake Conlee as Outstanding Costume Designer for Cinderella, Johnny and the Devil’s Box as Outstanding Original Work by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, presented at the Playhouse and directed by Bryce McDonald, and named Playhouse powerhouses Lauren Marshall and Heather McCall as First Night Star Award recipients.
Ellis founded The First Night Honors Founded in 1989.
“It’s a way to recognize theater people for what they do and the impact of their art,” Ellis said. “I’m always impressed by the work that they do at the Playhouse. I think the thing that has impressed me is the quality of the productions and the way it’s structured. I really love the concept of the way they do business.
“Outside of New York and Chicago and L.A., some of the best musical theater you’re going to find is at Cumberland County Playhouse. I love the fact that they don’t constrain themselves to do a certain genre, necessarily, but they will stretch themselves. And they also appreciate original work, and that’s really, really important.”
With a journalism degree from Middle Tennessee State University, Ellis has reviewed shows for about 45 years. Because of his extensive experience, keen eye and expertise, he has become a trusted voice of theater in Tennessee.
In 2009, Ellis began writing theater reviews for broadwayworld.com. To date, he estimates he has written over 5 billion words about theater.
“We’re so appreciative of Jef and his promotion of the arts in Middle Tennessee,” Hancock said.
Pre-pandemic, it was not unusual for Ellis to see upward of 100 shows in a year. Post-pandemic, he now limits his viewing strictly to professional theater productions. In 2022, he watched about 50 professional productions, two of which were Playhouse productions, Cinderella and Johnny and the Devil’s Box.
He doesn’t have certain criteria on which he judges productions, but a criterion: memorability.
“Truthfully, I go to every show believing that I’ll love it,” he said. “I’ve always felt that if I don’t remember it, it didn’t make an impression on me. That, I think, really speaks volumes.”
Throughout the year, Ellis thinks about potential recipients of The First Night Honors. He takes notes, keeps a running tally, rereads his reviews and playbills, makes a list and painstakingly considers all the elements that come together for successful, aesthetically pleasing and creatively mastered productions deserving of the award titles.
“I get so excited,” Ellis said, “and they are so appreciative to be recognized.”
To be recognized by Ellis, McDonald and Hancock both said, “It means the world.”
Directed by Britt Hancock, Ellis credits Cinderella for being “an absolutely perfect production,” thus naming it The First Night Honors Outstanding Musical for the year.
“I loved everything about it,” Ellis said.
McDonald and Hancock noted that the award was a win for every department and everyone who had a hand in the production.
Hancock said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled for this honor.
“As passionate as we were creating Cinderella, it’s nice that he came to the production, saw something in it that he loved and wanted to recognize it.”
Originally scheduled to open CCP’s 2020 season, Cinderella was put on ice after the pandemic closed doors. The production was two years in the making.
“We thought about it for so long, and because we had extra time, some of the set design changed, and some of the costume design changed for the better. It really truly was a beautiful production to be a part of,” Hancock said.
Conlee received Outstanding Costume Designer for his impeccable work in Cinderella.
Hancock said, “Austin is just a gem to work with; his attention to detail, color, and telling the story is what I love about Austin.”
Hancock added that Conlee’s color inspiration for the stepmother and step-sisters’ wardrobes in Cinderella was waxed fruit.
“It’s just how his mind works,” Hancock continued. “He’s so creative.”
As he was designing the transformation dresses for Cinderella, Conlee created paper models to show how they would work on stage before engineering them for production.
“He’s so hands-on. He’s pretty genius,” McDonald said.
Conlee said, “It is such an honor to be recognized by Jef Ellis for the work we put into the Cinderella design. My fearless dressmaker, Jill Kiyo Counts, and I spent countless hours of designing, planning and problem-solving those magical quick changes before we even made one stitch. I am so blessed that our efforts are being recognized.
Hancock praised the entire CCP team for Cinderella’s success and said, “Jensen Crane-Foster, whose choreography was out of this world; Jensen is such a positive person and has such a free spirit and great energy about her. You can’t help but follow her. These cast members and dancers just fell in love with her from the start. The ball itself was a good 15 minutes of dancing that Jensen just staged effortlessly. Katy [Fagiolo, CCP production manager] is just so good at making any production run like clockwork. As easy as we make it look to the audience, what’s happening backstage, people would be amazed at what goes on to create these scene changes, to run these projections, to call these light cues, and Katy just makes it look so easy. And she’s just brilliant at what she does. Christopher Van Tuyl, the lighting designer, he’s been with us for several seasons. All the stuff that he brought to the transformations, I kept telling him I wanted to create a lot of magic with the lighting, and he went with me and created some really beautiful work. Heather McCall and Jacob Miller were the music directors for Cinderella. It’s the first time they worked together as a team, and it was seamless.”
Hancock concluded, “The thing is, you hire a great team, you cast great actors, a lot of your work becomes easy when you have great people around you, when you have people who inspire you, when you put this team together that you respect and that you trust, and a cast that inspires you just as much as you inspire them – it’s not work it’s joy.”
Ellis named Johnny and the Devil’s Box Best Original Work, written by Waterbury-Tieman and directed by McDonald.
Waterbury-Tieman began writing what he called the “timeless South” musical in 2012 while working at the Playhouse in his first professional theater job as a company actor. A decade in the making, he wrote the book, music and lyrics for Johnny with the Playhouse in mind for the production.
McDonald said, “Here’s a new musical nobody has ever heard of, and we didn’t know where it was going to go. It was a box office smash for us and a sellout. We had to add shows. Nashville is a great hub for new works. There are tremendous theater companies in Nashville that are doing phenomenal new work. And for [Ellis] to say the most outstanding one of the year was at the Playhouse, and it was Douglas and Annabelle’s Johnny and the Devil’s Box … that’s powerful.”
The Playhouse team assembled to contribute to developing the exciting new work. The genius of the writing combined with McDonald’s expertise, CCP’s strong ensemble of multi-talented actors, musicians and technical theater staff, choreographers DeAnna Helgeson and Delaney Jackson, musical director Jacob Miller, and light designer and technical producer Sam Hahn brought Waterbury-Tieman’s vision from paper to production. The CCP team aided in its birth and development, and together they raised it from infancy at its Playhouse home until it matured.
When asked why he took the chance on Johnny, McDonald said, “I trusted Douglas. My heart told me it was the right thing to do and the time to do it. It just spoke to me. I believed in him.”
The success of Johnny and the Devil’s Box cemented that belief. Now, it’s an award-winning production.
“We were, at first, so honored by the number of nominations we received and the show received. We really were super excited and very flattered by that, with no real expectations of necessarily winning an award,” Waterbury-Tieman said. “I never imagined when we brought this show back to Nashville and finally found our first home for it in Tennessee that we would be honored in this way. Jeffrey Ellis is such a significant figure in the Nashville theater and Tennessee theater scene. So, to have his blessing … it means a lot.”
“I’m feeling very, very proud of the work and humbled by the recognition,” Waterbury-Tieman added. “Now, it’s an award-winning show and it just gives us an incredible step up as we look to the future.”
Though there has not been an official announcement, he is hoping to bring the music to life again this year in some way and looking to 2024 for future productions.
“I didn’t know if I was going to get to share my voice, my thoughts with the world in this way,” Waterbury-Tieman continued. “Now that I have, and it’s been validated so beautifully, you can’t hope for more than that.
“I cannot overstate the gift of Bryce’s faith in us and in the show and also the dedication of the entire CCP family, community and extended community bestowed upon us. I cannot overstate the significance that has had in the development of the show. This show now exists in a real, physical way because of CCP.”
Star Awards
Ellis chose Lauren Marshall and Heather McCall as The First Night Star Award recipients.
“I, obviously, have seen Lauren on stage for longer than I have Heather. I’m so impressed. I think that Lauren is so incredibly talented, and I think that Heather is so incredibly talented,” Ellis said.
Ellis regards these honors very highly because they are awarded to those he recognizes for their lifetime achievements on stage, showcasing their individual talents and capabilities and also celebrating those who continue to grow in their stagecraft.
“I am so thrilled to have been given this award,” Marshall said. “I love Jef, and it’s just so nice to be recognized as someone he thinks will continue working in theatre and influencing others – it’s just wonderful. That’s exactly what I want to be doing. All of the awards we, the theater, received were amazing, and I loved seeing other people that I know win awards as well. This Nashville theatre community is special and strong, and I absolutely love it.”
Ellis added, “And, in the past couple of years, Heather has broadened her reach by being not only a superb actress and singer, but she’s also a music director. That impresses me and the fact that she is obviously stretching herself.”
McCall said, “It’s always an honor to be noticed and recognized by Jef Ellis. I was happily surprised by my star award this year and equally proud of everyone at the Playhouse who got recognized for their talents.”
“We truly pick passion projects that we want to sell, because we want to entertain, we want to make sure everybody feels like they have a voice and they’re being seen,” McDonald said. “We’re just blessed that we get to do what we love.
“It’s with this team … colleagues that will create and work and they go with us on the ride. They all get on board for it. This team is just ready for it. There’s something in the water here, I swear to God, there’s something in the water in Crossville that has brought us together as a team of workers that are willing to do anything, and they are willing to make any dream happen or try as hard as they can to make it work. We’re just blessed and fortunate.”
