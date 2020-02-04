The Cumberland County Playhouse’s 55th season is going strong with the opening of the season premiere, Tuna Does Vegas, earlier this month and the annual youth and volunteer production Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., which opened Saturday.
“This season is designed for families,” said Bryce McDonald, producing director for the Playhouse. “We offer an outlet to tell stories and for people to connect.”
Tuna Does Vegas opened the season Jan. 18 starring Jason Ross and Patty Payne. It continues through March 19.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. shares a story of teamwork and childhood imagination.
“This is what started the Playhouse,” McDonald said, recalling the community youth performance of Perils of Pinocchio in 1963. “It’s exciting to continue that tradition.”
McDonald returned to the words of Paul Crabtree to open the performance.
“Before the curtain parts to introduce the initial performance of Perils of Pinocchio, it is already a success,” Crabtree said before the 1963 show held in the auditorium of Crossville Junior High School.
“For this play is truly an example of community combining its energy and effort toward the enrichment of its children.”
That example continues today with an education program that introduces youth to musical theatre, singing, dancing and acting.
“Paul’s words are more true than ever with an excellent volunteer youth company,” said Christy Dolinich, Playhouse development director.
The cast includes 49 students, some of whom have been waiting several years to be in a show.
“We have 15 stage debuts,” McDonald said.
The show also marks the directorial debut of DeAnna Etchison.
“It’s such a fantastic story,” she said. “They are a great group of kids and the play shows their personality and sense of humor.”
Looking ahead, rehearsals start this week for the Playhouse production of Clue, scheduled for March 6-April 16.
“The cast is phenomenal,” McDonald said.
Duck Hunter Shoots Angel and Always … Patsy Cline revive two of the Playhouse’s biggest hits of the past 10 years.
The summer production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella takes the stage June 12-Aug. 16.
“We’re excited get to bring that storybook classic to stage,” McDonald said. “It’s going to be spectacular.”
The summer also includes the high-energy musical Newsies July 17-Sept. 3.
Fall will feature two premiers at the Playhouse: the regional premier of Little House on the Prairie the musical and the Tennessee premier of Alabama Story.
“It’s a beautiful story,” said McDonald.
Christmas is all about family at the Playhouse with Scrooge and Plaid Tidings.
This season will also feature an expanded Theater for Young Audiences series, performances by the Triple Threat youth corps and a variety of concerts.
McDonald said ticket sales are strong already for the 2020 season. That’s important for the nonprofit theater, which depends on ticket sales for about 70% of its revenue.
“We are in a great place,” McDonald said, though he urged people to secure their tickets early for shows they don’t want to miss.
Tickets and more information on shows and concerts for the 2020 season can be found at ccplayhouse.com.
