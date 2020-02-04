On hand for the opening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. at the Cumberland County Playhouse were, from left, front row, George Halford with the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce at Cookeville; Ashley DeRossett, Middle Tennessee division manager for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development; Christy Dolinich, Playhouse director of development; Bryce McDonald, Playhouse producing director; Congressman John Rose; Guy Rose; Chelsea Rose; DeAnna Etchison, director of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.; and Karen Langley, Putnam County Chamber; middle row, Sonya Rimmer, Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce; Weslie Webster, Playhouse director of education; Beth Davis, Cumberland County Mayor’s Office; and Melanie Graham, Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber; and back row, Britt Hancock, Playhouse artistic director; Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster; and Crossville Mayor James Mayberry.