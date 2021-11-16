The library is pleased to present Jason Ross and Company at noon Wednesday in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
They will perform selections from Scrooge, a musical presently playing at the Cumberland County Playhouse.
Don’t miss this outstanding performance.
Great New Books
Never by Ken Follett. In the Sahara, two intelligence agents encounter drug-smuggling terrorists even as a young widow makes her unauthorized way to Europe. Meanwhile, an ambitious Chinese official goes up against his government’s old guard, and terrorist attacks, illegal arms trading, and dirty politics push U.S. President Pauline Green into risky territory. Arguing that no government wanted to fight World War I — leaders instead got tripped up on alliances — Follett considers how world war could happen today.
The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly. On a raucous New Year’s Eve in Hollywood, a friendly neighborhood auto shop owner lies dead in the midst of a street party, and LAPD Detective Renée Ballard quickly determines that he was not killed by a stray bullet among those traditionally shot skyward in celebration as midnight chimes. She also sees connections to an unsolved murder once investigated by the legendary detective Harry Bosch, and soon they are teaming up to solve the cases together.
Powers And Thrones: A new History of the Middle Ages by Dan Jones. Author of the New York Times best-selling The “Plantagenets and The Wars of the Roses,” plus the popular presenter of television’s four-part “Britain’s Bloodiest Dynasty” (those Plantagenets again), Jones offers a thoroughgoing reappraisal of the 1,000-plus years that unfolded from the 410 sack of Rome to the early 1500s to offer a new history of the European Middle Ages. Along the way, readers meet everyone from Attila the Hun to Eleanor of Aquitaine while visiting the great cities of antiquity and the Islamic West. Climate change, pandemic, mass migration, and technological revolutions: all shaped this time and place as they shape the world today.
The Last King of America: The Misunderstood Reign of George III by Andrew Roberts. Vainglorious, incompetent, deranged — that is the view Americans have had of George III since the American Revolution. Roberts argues that this perception was shaped by the writings of revolutionaries like Thomas Paine and Thomas Jefferson, who had a vested interest in making the king look bad. Having worked his way through hundreds of thousands of pages of never-before-published correspondence, Roberts comes up with another view: George III was a gentle and likely enlightened monarch who battled mental illness as he was undermined by bad ministers and capable enemies.
Library Laugh I
Why are snakes measured in inches? Because they don’t have feet.
Stingy Schobel Says
Brown paper bags can be used for more than just packing a lunch.
They are a fantastic item to have in the kitchen for a plastic-free and recyclable way to store produce items. Fresh mushrooms, potatoes, and all types of berries and avocados thrive when stored in a paper bag.
It protects them and also lets them breathe, all while the paper itself absorbs excess moisture.
And the bags are reusable, recyclable, compostable, biodegradable and inexpensive, too.
Library Laugh II
What happens when you boil a funny bone? It turns into a laughing stock. That’s humerus.
Libraries=Information
Kick the sugar habit: Here are a few thoughts on how to break free from sugar so you can live the sweet life for years to come.
Eat regularly. Eat three meals and two snacks or five small meals daily.
Choose whole foods. The closer a food is to its original form, the less processed sugar it will contain.
Have a breakfast of protein, fat, and phytonutrients. Breakfast smoothies are ideal for this.
Try to incorporate protein and/or fat with each meal.
Add spices. Coriander, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and cardamom will naturally sweeten your foods and reduce cravings.
Take a good quality multivitamin and mineral supplement, omega 3 fatty acids, and vitamin D3.
Move your body. Exercise, dance, do some yoga, or rake some leaves.
Get enough sleep: When we are tired, we often use sugar for energy to counteract the exhaustion.
Do a detox.
Be open to explore the emotional issues around your sugar addiction.
Keep sugary snacks out of your house and office.
Don’t substitute artificial sweeteners for sugar. If you do need a sweetener, try Stevia. It’s the heathiest.
Learn to read labels.
Avoid sugar in disguise. Most of the complex carbohydrates we consume like bread, bagels, and pasta aren’t really complex at all. They are usually highly refined or act just like sugars in the body and are to be avoided.
Take L-Glutamine, 1000-2000 mg every couple of hours as necessary. This amino acid is found naturally in the body and often relieves sugar cravings as the as the brain uses it for fuel.
Drink lots of water.
Have a piece of fruit. If you give in to your cravings, have a piece of fruit. It should satisfy a sweet craving and is much healthier.
