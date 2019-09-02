Come join us this Friday at 9:30 a.m. for a morning of entertainment. We will welcome special guests from the Cumberland County Playhouse who will perform memorable tunes from the Mel Brooks’ musical “Young Frankenstein.”
This electrifying adaptation of Brooks’ monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors.
“It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.
Young Frankenstein has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added. With such memorable tunes as “The Transylvania Mania,” “He Vas My Boyfriend” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good, hysterical entertainment.
Birthday, anniversary and newcomer celebration
Following our morning entertainment Friday will be our birthday, anniversary and newcomer celebration. At 10:30 a.m. Crystal Tompkins with Eye Centers of Tennessee will sponsor and call numbers for the bingo game.
Lunch with Carolyn will be served at 11:30. It will include vegetable soup and a homemade birthday cake provided by Sarah with Eye Centers of Tennessee. She always does a fabulous job on her cakes.
We have had 43 new members for the month of August. We are excited to have you all and hope that everyone can join us for the celebration.
Crossville’s Got Talent
Auditions have been held, and we have an awesome line up of talent this year. Crossville’s Got Talent is one of our biggest fundraiser shows we do every year that our community really enjoys. Tickets always sell out.
This year’s show will be held at the historic Palace Theatre Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. If you would like to purchase yours now, we have them available at the Fair Park Senior Center.
Crazy Quilting Classes coming soon
We will be starting new crazy quilting classes in October with instructor Jane Tavernier. If you visited the exhibits at the Cumberland County Fair, you may have seen her beautiful work.
So what is crazy quilting? It is a patchwork art without a set design and added trinkets of choice. If you can no longer resist the urge to embellish your quilts with embroidery stitches, beads, buttons and charms, you just might be a crazy quilter.
This is a fun project for beginners as well as intermediate sewers. You will learn to layout and organize fabrics as well as several embroidery stitches. No sewing machine is needed.
This is a hands-on class, so come ready to make that special someone a unique gift to remember. If you are interested please contact Fair Park Senior Center for more details at 931-484-7416.
