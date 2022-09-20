We all know how the story ends. Fortunately, for us, the music doesn’t have to. Cumberland County Playhouse’s “Buddy Holly” opened on Friday keeping his music, and his story, alive.
Unique about this show, like for “Million Dollar Quartet,” the live music isn’t contained within the confines of the orchestra pit, but is brought out to the Mainstage where the actors are the musicians and the musicians become the actors.
The production follows the story of Buddy Holly as his music career begins, takes off and ends in the short 18 months he spent recording before his untimely death.
After high school, young Holly formed a band and played country music on the local radio station and opening for national acts. Despite pressures to become a country music artist, Holly was true to his sound and created music with his own style in a time when rock and roll was in its infancy in the 1950s. A gawky kid from Lubbock, TX, Holly and his band, The Crickets, sent a shock wave through the music community. Between 1957-’58, Holly had seven top 40 hits. With such names as The Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens, Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley and others, there was not a category they could all really fit into, but they all fit together in the foundational history of rock.
Always wearing his now iconic horn-rimmed glasses, the young rock and roll star made his way up the charts with his trendy up-doowop style, incorporating folksy and Latin rhythms and more to create his music that still stands the test of time, becoming immortal, even though he was not.
The likeness is uncanny as Matt McClure plays Buddy Holly. Similar in height, build and features, he is an incredible force on stage, actually playing the guitar and singing tribute to Buddy Holly so genuinely it was like he knew him.
With Daniel Black and Jacob Alexander playing The Crickets and the accompaniment to McClure, the show is a welcomed blast from the past. They are incredible actors, but they are just as impressive as musicians. You simply cannot help but sing along and it’s a wonderful way to remember him. Not only do you get the story of the rise of Holly’s career, but you also get to experience the live concert of those era artists as well.
Each of the remaining cast members expertly alternate and perform many roles throughout the production. The cast is beautifully coupled with the exceptional costume designs, bringing mid-century back in style.
Holly was killed in a plane crash with The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, who were on tour with him in 1959. It was a huge loss that broke hearts across the nation.
The impact Holly made as a pioneer of rock and roll, and the big impression he left during his short life and even shorter career, is immortal.
He lives on, and so does his music, as made evident by the Playhouse production, which runs through Oct. 27.
For ticket information, contact the box office at 484-5000, or visit ccplayhouse.com.
