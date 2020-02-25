Beginning Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m., every day will become “a dark and stormy night” as Cumberland County Playhouse presents Clue.
Based on the cult classic film from Paramount Pictures and the Hasbro board game, Clue is a murderously funny mystery that will leave audiences breathless from both laughter and suspense as they try to figure out just “whodunit.”
“When I first heard that a new stage version of Clue was in the works, I knew it would be a perfect fit for our Playhouse audiences,” said Producing Director Bryce McDonald, who directs this production.
“I’ve seen the movie at least a dozen times -— and who didn’t play the board game growing up?”
All of the game’s familiar characters are here:
Wadsworth the butler (Jason Ross, Tuna Does Vegas)
Yvette the maid (DeAnna Etchison, Winter Wonderettes)
Col. Mustard (Britt Hancock, Elf)
Mrs. White (Hannah Hays, Baskerville)
Mr. Green (Cory Clark, Matilda)
Miss Scarlet (Weslie Webster, Elf)
Professor Plum (Grayson Yockey, Young Frankenstein)
Clue also features award-winning Tennessee actress Martha Wilkinson as Mrs. Peacock.
Wilkinson is a nine-time recipient of the Nashville First Night Award for excellence in Musical Theater.
She was voted Best Local Actor in the Tennessean’s 2009 “Toast of Music City” and as the Writer’s Pick for Best Actress in the Nashville Scene’s “Best of …” for her portrayal as Mrs. Lovett in Tennessee Repertory’s Sweeney Todd. She last appeared on the Playhouse stage in 1989.
Rounding out the cast are Daniel Black and Jensen Crain-Foster, each of whom plays multiple roles.
So, was it Col. Mustard in the library with the wrench? Or Miss Scarlet in the dining room with the lead pipe?
The possibilities are endless and audiences will have until April 16 to find out.
Clue, rated PG, and is co-sponsored by The Beef & Barrel, Family Ties Restaurant, Venture Real Estate Services, and Cumberland County Bank, an office of Bank of Putnam County.
Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (93) 484-5000.
Currently at the Playhouse is Tuna Does Vegas, starring Patty Payne and Jason Ross, in the Adventure Theater through March 19. Rated PG, it is sponsored by Ken and Grace Patto.
Upcoming: The Savannah Sipping Society on the Mainstage, March 27-May 21, rated PG and co-sponsored by Stonehaus Winery and Grace Givers Home Care.
All Cumberland County Playhouse productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor the Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
