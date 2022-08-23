School has begun and a fall filled with music is just around the corner. Dana Beal, founder and director of The Plateau Women’s Chorus and the newly formed Young Singers of the Plateau, welcomes interested women and children to lend their voices during this exciting season. “We are currently auditioning new members for our main choir and registering children for a new community choir, the Young Singers of the Plateau,” Beal said.
The Fall Concert Season is titled “Songs in the Key of She” and will be performed with orchestra.
Membership in PWC is open to women aged 15 and up, and membership in Young Singers is for children from second grade through age 14.
Beal, director of both choruses, is currently auditioning members to encourage musical growth as they strive for their highest personal level of singing in performance.
Interviews/auditions for Young Singers of the Plateau will take place on Thursdays in August from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church, or by appointment. Schedule an audition with Beal.
Women interested in singing with the Plateau Women’s Chorus may schedule an audition with Beal. During the interview/audition, potential members will meet the director and talk about their singing experiences. Auditionees are checked for range and placement within the choir. Music reading ability is highly recommended for PWC but learning tracks are provided. Potential soloists are asked to sing (a cappella) a passage of their choice.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus with directors Dana Beal and Kimberly White will rehearse the ladies on Tuesday afternoons, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church from September through Nov. 13.
A Women’s Ensemble will rehearse Tuesday afternoons, 2:30-4 p.m., at Crossville First United Methodist Church from October through Nov. 13. The ensemble is a non-audition choir for sopranos and altos who will learn five pieces and sing with PWC, the orchestra and guest composer/clinician. Women interested in being a part of the women’s ensemble may email, call or text Beal.
The newly founded Young Singers of the Plateau board have co-presidents Zoe Grace Cooper and Joshua Cruz at the helm. The musical nine-year-olds drafted a mission statement and handbook with the help of Ann Looney, advisor, and Beal. The youth chorus will sing a variety of music from classical to country, Broadway, folk and patriotic music. The singers will learn music reading through the Kodaly hand sign method.
Rehearsals are Thursdays Sept. 15-Nov. 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m. YSP will have the opportunity to sing with the Plateau Women’s Chorus and orchestra this fall.
The concert is free, and the public is invited. Additional concert information and PWC community involvement will be shared in a future press release.
Funding to support “Songs In the Key of She” and the PWC came from the Tennessee Commission of the Arts, Volunteer Energy Cooperative CustomerShares grants, a gift from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Fairfield Glade Rotary, and individuals who support the chorus. The fall concerts will feature music commissioned for the women’s chorus and directed by the composer with orchestra. Plateau Women’s Chorus is a 501(c)3 organization.
Beal’s contact information is plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com or phone/text 305-393-2278.
