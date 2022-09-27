From the beginning, the Plateau Women’s Chorus founder and director, Dana Beal, and the PWC board knew they wanted to encourage and inspire the community through uplifting music and to support/raise awareness of pertinent issues, particularly those which impact women. For example, in the fall of 2019, PWC’s theme was “Love Never Forgets,” with an emphasis on memory and Alzheimer’s Research. PWC partnered with FFG Rotary Club in support of their Music and Memory program, and in 2020, PWC celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, dedicated to the many brave, tenacious women who successfully engaged their communities, husbands, legislators and more to gain the right to vote in 1920.
One of this season’s areas of emphasis is supporting Cumberland County’s Relay for Life. Several chorus members are cancer survivors, and all have been touched in one way or another by cancer, so when Beal proposed that PWC form a Relay for Life team, the board unanimously supported this opportunity to celebrate local survivors and join with the community to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus will sing the National Anthem at Cumberland County’s Relay for Life’s opening ceremony Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. and will also participate in a food booth to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
PWC President Jane Harding found herself on the receiving end of the generous spirit of her Plateau Women’s Chorus sisters. When she received a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Harding said she received an out pouring of support from the PWC membership.
“Each section of the chorus prepared a gift bag of wonderful self-care items to help me through chemotherapy treatments, along with motivating and supportive cards, and meals. Knowing my husband and I had their support meant so much. And I am delighted that our chorus is spreading their generosity to our community through actively participating in our county’s Relay for Life,” Harding said.
The public is invited to the 6 p.m. Relay for Life opening ceremony at the Cumberland County Community Complex Center, 1398 Livingston Rd. in Crossville. Follow this link to support the PWC Relay for Life Team and breast cancer research: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/plateauwomenschorus
Plateau Women’s Chorus has begun rehearsals for the fall season, entitled “Songs in the Key of She.” This concert season is particularly exciting because the choirs will premiere a piece written for them by Heather Sorenson, a widely published composer. Sorenson is in high demand as a choir clinician all over the U.S. She will direct the choirs and orchestra on several of her pieces at the Nov. 13 concert. It begins at 3 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church.
In addition, the newly formed youth chorus, Young Singers of the Plateau, will perform during the concert.
Admission is free, and the public is invited.
Funding to support “Songs in the Key of She” and the PWC came from the Tennessee Commission of the Arts, Volunteer Energy Cooperative grants, a gift from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Fairfield Glade Rotary, and individuals who support the chorus.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus is a 501(c)3 organization.
