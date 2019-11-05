The Plateau Women’s Chorus will once again be appearing in the Cumberland Meeting Room on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at noon. Featuring guest vocalist Terri Utsey and harpist Sarah Crowder, the Chorus will be raising awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease with their theme Love Never Forgets…Remembering Joy.
The library will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Nov. 7
9:30 p.m. Friends of the Library Membership Meeting
Friday, Nov. 8
9 a.m. Holiday Greeting Card Workshop
Saturday, Nov. 9
10 a.m. Write-Away Writing Group Meeting
10 a.m. Learn Chess w/Alan Kantour
10 a.m. Beginning Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
10:30 a.m. Intermediate Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
11:30 a.m. Advanced Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day — Library closed
Tuesday, Nov. 12
10 a.m. KidBits Storytime & Craft – Children’s Library Carousel
2 p.m. “POMS [PG13]” Tuesday at the Movies
Wednesday, Nov. 13
10 a.m. Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting
Noon Plateau Women’s Chorus [noon concert]
Great New Books
Blue Moon by Lee Child
In his 24th adventure, Jack Reacher steps off a Greyhound to prevent a mugging and into an organized crime battle. His attempts to save Aaron Shevick backfire and lead to his tangling first with Ukrainian gangsters, to whom Shevick and his wife owe big money, then with their Albanian counterparts. The town is sewn up between the Ukrainians and Albanian gangs, and the body count has already racked up before Reacher enters the fray. Once he meets others who've been wronged by the gangs, including a comely waitress and several former servicemen, Reacher is ready to rumble. He soon realizes that an even more insidious villain is hiding in the city. Assembling his crew, Reacher makes plans to rid the city of crime, save his new friends, and locate a heartless software developer.
The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal
In 1992, Bleak Creek, NC, teenagers live in fear of being sent to the Whitewood School, a local reformatory noted for its mysterious deaths. Then a foul-up that occurs when high school freshmen Rex McClendon and Leif Nelson are shooting their low-budget horror film PolterDog gets best friend Alicia sent to Whitehood. Spiky humor indeed. From the comedy duo responsible for the most-watched daily talk show on the Internet, Good Mythical Morning.
A Castle in Wartime by Catherine Bailey
As war swept across Europe in 1940, the idyllic life of Fey von Hassell seemed a world away from the conflict. The daughter of Hitler's ambassador to Italy finds her peaceful existence threatened when her father and her husband make the brave and difficult decision to resist the Nazis. Using private family archives, oral histories and primary sources in a multitude of languages, historian Bailey (The Secret Rooms) adroitly brings together the chaos, pathos, and unpredictability of life within the increasingly panicked and fanatical Nazi terror machine.
Hymns of the Republic: The Story of the Final Year of the American Civil War by S. C. Gwynne
The spring of 1864 found the Confederacy hobbled but still able to field armies capable of attacking Union forces, all while huge swathes of territory remained out of Union control. The year 1864 was also an election year, and in order for Abraham Lincoln to win a second term, he needed to convince a war-weary North that the fight was worth continuing. In each chapter, Gwynne shows how the war took on increasingly unimaginable horror, from the massacre of black Union soldiers at Fort Pillow to Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman's rampage through Georgia to deny the enemy use of their land. He also relays the inhumane conditions discovered at Andersonville prison in the aftermath of the war and, finally, the assassination of Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth.
Libraries = Information
Computers are mostly to blame for Americans spending more time sitting. Average daily hours sitting increased from 7.0 to 8.2 among adolescents, and from 5.5 to 6.4 among adults, between 2007 and 2016 (latest data available). TV and video watching have remained relatively stable, but the percentage of people using a computer for more than an hour a day outside school or work has risen significantly. Research has linked sitting to increased risk for diabetes, heart disease, some cancers and even early death.
Stingy Schobel Says
Many airports and airlines now offer free Wi-Fi. To find the airports where it’s offered, go to Wi-FiFreeSpot.com. For a current line-up of gratis in-flight Wi-Fi, visit pointmetotheplane.boardingarea.com/airlines-free-wifi
Library Laugh
I used to work at a soft drink can crushing company. It was soda pressing.
