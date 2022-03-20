The Plateau Women’s Chorus is excited to announce a free choir clinic for singers and choir directors.
Whatever your level or style of singing, you are invited to observe and participate in this free event. No registration is necessary. The clinic is open to all who have an interest in singing and want to refresh their knowledge.
The clinician, Dr. Susan Kelly, will share tips and techniques to maximize your vocal potential, maintain vocal health and bring out the meaning of the music. Bring a friend for this fun and informative morning of music.
This free choir clinic is Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. to noon, at Crossville First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St.
The morning will begin with vocal warm-ups. Participants will participate in the warm-up, receive free handouts on singing and observe as Dr. Kelly works with The Plateau Women’s Chorus. Topics will include musical phrasing, healthy vibrato, blend, breath support, stage presence and extending vocal range.
This musical event is made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Commission of the Arts.
“It is our honor to bring Dr. Kelly to Crossville to share her knowledge of choral music,” said Dana Beal, Plateau Women’s Chorus director.
Kelly graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Carolina with a Doctor of Musical Arts and is in high demand as a conductor and choir clinician. She is the director of choirs at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, associate director of Vox Grata Women’s Choir and section leader of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville.
She serves on the state board of American Choral Directors Association of Tennessee as vice president and is a former president.
Kelly was previously the assistant professor of music/choral director at Tennessee State University. Recently, she was the guest conductor of the Georgia High-School mixed Honor Choir, the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association Women’s Honor Chorus, the Kentucky All-State Junior High Honor Choir, and the All-County High School Treble Choir in Murfreesboro. She was the headliner clinician for the Kentucky Choral Directors Association Summer Conference and specializes in achieving a comprehensive vocal warm-up when time is limited.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus is sponsoring the free choir clinic as part of their preparation for this spring’s concert season. You’re invited to their free concerts. “Homeward Bound-Songs On the Journey” is a musical trip you won’t want to miss!
You’ll feel at home from the time we begin with the stirring “Land of the Free.” The journey continues as the chorus takes you along with Dorothy Horn’s jazzy “Feeling Good” and they celebrate what being home really means. Come and share the joy of “Homeward Bound-Songs On the Journey” with friends and family. Admission is free and the public is invited.
Plateau Women’s Chorus Spring Season Concerts:
•Wednesday, March 30, Noon — Art Circle Public Library
•Sunday, April 3, 3 p.m. — Crossville First United Methodist Church
•Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m. — St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
You are invited to an informal audition for the Plateau Women’s Chorus. PWC rehearses Tuesdays in February-March and September-October from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
For more information about the Plateau Women’s Chorus, contact Dana Beal, director. by text or phone at 305-393-2278 or message through the Facebook page or the website, plateauwomenschorus.org.
