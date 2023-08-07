Alzheimer’s Tennessee hosted its Plateau Walk kick-off luncheon to rally team captains for the upcoming festivities and expanded celebration events.
Plateau Walk is an annual awareness and fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Tennessee. This year, Plateau Walk is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church, 130 Towne Centre Dr.
Walkers are encouraged to don their gaudiest purple and orange for the rain-or-shine event, and join in with the community’s families, children, pets, friends and loved ones to help make Alzheimer’s a memory.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., followed by a pet parade contest at 10:30 and a kids parade at 10:45.
Bring along a pet and contend for the Pet Parade Crowd Favorite prize. Participants may dress up their pets in purple and orange, but costumes are optional.
The kids parade is a newly added event for children ages 9 and younger to contribute to and participate in the Plateau Walk festivities. Decorate young one’s wheels, be it strollers, bikes, trikes, wagons or scooters in purple and orange for a short parade. A prize will be awarded for the best use of purple and orange on their vehicles. Added fun for the young ones include games, water tattoos, sidewalk chalk and more.
Dennis Hill of Memory Road cover band will entertain at 11, with the opening ceremony at 11:30 leading up to the noon commemorative Plateau Walk.
Walk or donate and join in the Plateau Walk. All donations raised will go directly to Alzheimer’s Tennessee to fund continual research for prevention and treatment and support Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia by providing resources, raising awareness and expanding outreach.
Through Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s efforts, Tennessee residents have six offices across the state where they can receive vital information and resources to help them cope, manage and assist their loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Register as an individual walker or sign up a team at www.alzTennessee.org/PlateauWalk.
For more information, call the Cumberland Office at 931-526-8010.
