The Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir will open their Fall 2022 season with several new members and a new director, Glenda Squire.
The handbell choir began in August 2017. After many years of substitute ringing for several Cumberland County church handbell choirs, Nancy Burleson had a vision to form a community of ringers.
She first learned to use handbells in 1981 while living in Virginia. Her church purchased handbells and hand chimes, and she was invited to join.
“Instantly, I loved it,” she said. “Now, 40-plus years later, I’m still loving to ring.”
She purchased a set of hand chimes after moving to Cumberland County in 2005. This allowed her to share her love of ringing with schools, assisted living facilities and other churches.
“My musical skills have expanded to reading bass clef, ringing in small ensembles, ringing solo (up to 28 bells) and using a bell tree. Some workshops were to learn to repair the bells. Each bell has twenty-two different parts,” she said.
As she considered how to form a local handbell choir, she met with Marty Gibson, a renown musical icon in Cumberland County, to get direction with this endeavor.
Gibson volunteered to be the director and Burleson selected local ringers, secured a practice location and booked a venue for December. The Fairfield Glade Community Church approved the request to use their sanctuary and bells. Rehearsals started with twelve ringers using three octaves of handbells and hand chimes.
The choir expanded to 15 ringers using five octaves in spring 2018, making it possible to use up to 57 bells.
Venues booked were with Cumberland County Community Chorus, Plateau Women’s Chorus, Art Circle Public Library, county and church meeting groups.
Just as PRHC prepared for the 2020 Spring season, COVID-19 shut down all activities. After several months, the choir was allowed to resume. However, Gibson was killed in an auto accident in May 2021.
Burleson was inspired to resurrect the choir. She recruited seven ringers, including new members. She also took on the role of director and led the choir through the fall 2021 and spring 2022 seasons.
Currently, Burleson substitute rings at area churches and directs the handbell choir at Fairfield Glade Community Church.
“In addition, I continue my efforts to keep Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir part of our musical community,” Burleson said.
Squire, the new director, brings her musical experience, creativity, time and handbell skills to the group.
She moved to Cumberland County from the East Bay area of San Francisco, CA, with her husband about five years ago.
“We love being in Crossville and have been impressed with the musical talent located here,” Squire said.
While in California, Squire served as director of music and worship in churches in the area for more than 30 years.
“It was also my privilege to direct two women’s choral choirs, a community choir, ‘Encore,’ and a state-based choir called ‘California Singing Churchwomen,’” Squire said.
The community choir sang locally for city functions and seasonal concerts, while “CSCW” shared monthly concerts in various churches, near and far and at state conventions.
Squire also taught music in public schools for pre-K through fifth grade and taught special-needs and gifted students for 16 years.
“My task was to provide music instruction for 700 students, weekly, and direct the school chorus and handbell choir,” she said.
Shortly after moving to Crossville, she started the ladies ensemble Sweet Assurance Ladies Ensemble, with a goal of sharing quality Christian music in the community. By the end of December, the group will have performed at 12 locations.
“Additionally, I am very excited to be the new director of the Plateau Ringers and look forward to ringing our glorious music in the community around us,” Squire said.
Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir is a non-profit group, monetary support is welcomed.
The PRHC is open for auditions. Please contact Nancy Burleson at 931-484-6149, or find us on Facebook.
