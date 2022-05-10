The Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir will be performing “Songs That Make You Smile” tomorrow, May 11 at noon in the Cumberland Room. Come and enjoy the Spring concert of this talented group.
Great New Books
Overboard by Sara Parersky. On her way home from an all-night surveillance job, V.I. Warshawski is led by her dogs on a mad chase that ends when they discover a badly injured teen hiding in the rocks along Lake Michigan. The girl only regains consciousness long enough to utter one enigmatic word. V.I. helps bring her to a hospital, but not long after, she vanishes before anyone can discover her identity. As V.I. attempts to find her, the detective uncovers an ugly consortium of Chicago powerbrokers and mobsters who are prepared to kill the girl. And now V.I.’s own life is in jeopardy as well.
Born to Be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentleman Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess and Stole a Fortune by Keith Thomson. The author follows a motley crew of English pirates on a voyage of plunder along the Pacific coast of South America in this rollicking historical account drawing on the contemporary journals of seven participants. Accepting a legally dubious “commission” from the chief of a local tribe, the 366 buccaneers — including naturalist William Dampier — trekked through the mountainous jungles of the Isthmus of Panama to rescue the chief’s captured granddaughter and raid the riches of Panama City. Spared the treacherous passage through the Straits of Magellan, the pirates proceeded to wreak havoc on Spanish ships and settlements throughout what were then known as the “South Seas,” scoring one improbable victory after another until stunned Spanish authorities finally fought back. Thomson fleshes out each audacious attack and narrow escape with wit and insight, delving into seafaring terminology and the customs of piracy as he relates the buccaneers’ brushes with mutinies, storms and deadly flora and fauna.
How the World Really Works: The Science Behind How WeGot Here and Where We’re Going by Vaclav Smil. Smil presents a grimly realistic picture of the present and future of human society’s impact on the environment. Due to the complex and not fully understood interactions of the dynamic systems involved, he disclaims giving detailed solutions or even making long-term predictions. In doing so, the book charts a course between catastrophic fatalism and hopeful assumptions about future technological breakthroughs. Smil justifies this position by looking to the past, pointing out how unforeseen natural and sociopolitical events such as COVID-19 or the economic opening of China have dramatically challenged previous models. Ultimately, he sees hard choices and slow changes to be made within the inertia of our existing energy, agriculture and manufacturing infrastructure as the surest way for a sustainable future.
Library Laugh I
Why do bakers always carry extra cash? Because they never know when a bit of extra dough might be kneaded!
Libraries=
Information
One of the easiest ways to combat pesky mosquitoes, this summer, is to be vigilant about standing water around your home. Mosquitoes only need a small spoonful of still water to leave their eggs behind. While obvious things like buckets, kiddie pools and inactive birdbaths are prime locations, consider less obvious spaces like uneven gutters or the small trays under planters. If you find an area that is difficult to keep dry, you can add a little bit of vegetable oil to the standing water, which will coat the surface and effectively kill the larva that may be inside.
Library Laugh II
What kind of music do chiropractors like? Hip Pop
Stingy Schobel Says
If you’re having a hard time keeping houseplants alive, or you’re going on vacation and would like them to thrive while you’re away, here’s a simple way to recycle newspaper and give your plants a fighting chance. Give your thirsty houseplant a good drink of water, then place a layer of newspaper on top of the soil. Now, pour some more, until the newspaper is completely saturated. This does two things: it helps seal the moisture in the soil so the roots stay moist and over time the newspaper will simply break down into beneficial mulch for the houseplant. If you have arid-loving plants like succulents or cacti, all you have to do is remove buds and flowers and place them in a sunny spot. Removing the flowers means the plants need less water to stay alive. In fact, they can go months without water if you pinch their flowers off.
