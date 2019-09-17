Oktoberfest is around the corner. Why not warm up for this festival with The Plateau Old-Time German Band?
They will be appearing in the Cumberland Meeting Room at noon Sept. 25.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Sept. 19 — Computer Class for Beginners, class 2
[pre-registration required], 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20 — Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
• The Lego Movie 2 : The Second Part [PG],
Friday Night Family Movie, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21 — Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 23 — Fall greeting card workshop, 9 a.m.
• Welcome to Medicare class, 9 a.m.
• Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
• Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 — KidBits Storytime and Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
The Plateau Old-Time German Band [noon concert]
Great New Books
Quichotte by Salman Rushdie. Rushdie revisits the Knight of the Dolorous Countenance — except now the story goes contemporary, with a traveling salesman falling for a TV star and marching across America to prove himself worthy. This incisively outlandish but lyrical meditation on intolerance, TV addiction, and the opioid crisis operates on multiple planes, with razor-sharp topicality and humor, delivering a reflective examination of the plight of marginalized personhood with veritable aplomb.
Nothing Ventured by Jeffrey Archer. William Warwick has always wanted to be a detective and decides — much to his father’s dismay — to join London’s Metropolitan Police Force. Through twists, triumph, and tragedy, this series will show that Warwick is destined to become one of Archer’s most enduring legacies. It’s the story of a detective, not a detective story.
The Long Call by Ann Cleeves. The CWA Diamond Dagger winner whose books are behind two hit TV series, the BBC’s Shetland and ITV’s Vera, Cleeves launches her first new series in two decades by sending Detective Matthew Venn back to North Devon, where his rebellion has left him an outsider to his parents’ strict evangelical community. Matthew is led back to the community when a man with an albatross tattoo is found knifed to death on the beach in a case involving the local community center Matthew’s husband runs.
The Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. From the author of Ordinary Grace, a magnificent novel about four orphans on a life-changing odyssey during the early days of the Great Depression—a book that shines new light on a pivotal time in American history.
Vendetta in Death by J. D. Robb. On her latest cause, futuristic homicide detective Eve Dallas is seeking Lady Justice, who ensnares wayward men with her charms and then makes them pay for the crimes they have committed. Her latest victim: businessman Nigel McEnroy, whose wife denies all.
Libraries=Information
Oct. 1, 2020, is the day the Real ID law will be enforced.
It requires people to show security-enhanced IDs to pass through airport security checkpoints or to enter certain federal facilities, such as military bases. You will also be able to use passports or certain other federal documents as an alternative to a Real ID.
Sometimes called the Star Card, because most states are marking their Real ID cards with a gold or black star in the top right corner. It must include an encoded “machine readable zone”, like a passport’s, with a person’s scannable information.
To get a Real ID, you need to present documents to your motor vehicle department proving your age, identity, Social Security number and address. This generally means bringing a birth certificate or passport, a Social Security card or tax form such as a W-2, and two proofs of address. If you’ve changed your name through marriage, you’ll need a marriage certificate.
Although the Real ID is also a driver’s license, the old-style driver’s license is still lawful for driving.
Stingy Schobel Says
Savings for renters: Look for rentals in November-February. Fewer are available but the chance of negotiating a lower price is good.
Choose the second floor in a three-story building — it is the best-insulated floor and will help save on utility bills.
Save on renters insurance by looking into discounts. Many insurers offer discounts for certain professions such as firefighters, police officers, teachers, nurses and retirees.
Do a walk-through with your apartment manager before leaving so that the manager acknowledges the unit’s condition and promises in writing to refund your security deposit.
Library Laugh
Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road?
He didn’t have the guts to do it.
