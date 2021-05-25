Join the Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association for guided hikes. They offer a short, five-mile or less hike and long hikes of about eight miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays each month.
For additional information contact the hike coordinator by email at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
For up-to-date information on our hikes visit https://tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter/
Wednesday, June 2: Big South Fork, Jamestown, TN — John Muir/Sheltowee Trace, River Trail West, No Business Trails. The seven-mile, moderate/strenuous loop includes an easy 1.1 mile start to Maude’s Crack. You will descend through a crack in the rocks with the help of a rope. Bring water shoes in case No Business Creek is high. The short hike is an easy 2.2-mile, out-and-back hike to Maude’s Crack Overlook and a tour of the Terry Cemetery. Hikers will leave from the Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Carpool is $6. Text or email the hike leader 931-267-2243 or email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Saturday, June 5: National Trails Day, Crossville, TN — Soldiers Beach Trail and Picnic. The Plateau Chapter will join Friends of the Trails at Meadow Park Lake for food, games and fellowship. Meadow Park Lake is located off Lantana Rd., west of Crossville. A 10 a.m. guided hike of Soldier Beach Trail will begin from the trailhead parking lot just before you enter the gate for Meadow Park Lake. Picnic food and drink are provided by Friends of the Trails. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator by email, plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org, or text, 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, June 9 — Big South Fork, Jamestown, TN - Twin Arches Loop Trail. The short hike will be 4.6 miles, moderate-to-strenuous, to the Arches and back. The six-mile, moderately strenuous long hike includes flights of stairs and the continual climb from Charit Creek. The Twin Arches are the largest arches in Big South Fork and quite possibly in the Eastern United States. The South Arch is the highest at 100 feet. The group will descend to Charit Creek Lodge to eat lunch on the porch and then follow Charit Creek to Jake’s Place, the remains of a mid-1800’s house and farm. After Jake’s, the group will pass through several huge rock houses along the base of the cliffs as they wind their way back to the cars. Depart from the Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot 7:30 am CDST. Gas cost $6. Text or email the hike leader 931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Friday-Sunday, June 11-13: Spring Getaway, Johnson City, TN — Roan Mountain & Warrior’s Path State Parks. Hikers will see the rhododendrons in bloom at the two state parks and visit a farmstead for a history tour. Depart 7:30 am from Dorton United Methodist Church, 3405 Hwy. 70 E. You may carpool or drive yourselves. Contact the trip coordinator, Cheryl Heckler, at 931-200-7436 or email thehecklers@charter.net.
Wednesday, June 16: Smoky Mountain National Park, Gatlinburg, TN — Andrew Bald and Clingmans Dome Trails. The long hike begins at Clingman’s Dome Parking Area down to the Forney Ridge Trail, 1.5 miles to Andrews Bald for the views and azaleas in bloom. The group will retrace its steps to the Clingmans Dome Bypass Trail to the Appalachian Trail to Clingmans Dome Observation Tower for 4.5 strenuous miles with an elevation change of 2400 feet. The short hike allows hikers to choose from either trail option. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Carpool cost is $10. Depart 7 a.m. CDST from the Dorton United Methodist Church, 3405 HWY 70 E. (one mile East of Peavine Rd. and next door to Certified Cylinder). Gas cost is $10. The group will stop for dinner on the way home. Contact the hike coordinator Deb Westervelt by text, 931-267-2243, or email, plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Saturday, June 19: Sparta History Tour plus Calfkiller Brewery Tour, Sparta, TN. Depart 8:30 or 9 a.m. CDST from Tractor Supply parking lot on West Ave. in Crossville. Gas cost is $5. This excursion includes visiting a coal mining area and cemetery on the way to Calfkiller Brewery outside Sparta. The brewery tour begins at 11 a.m. and cost $5 with a commemorative glass. There will be a food truck on-site for lunch. Participants must contact Bill Harris by email titan55@charter.net no later than June 17 to sign up.
Wednesday, June 23: Frozen Head State Park, Wartburg, TN — Panther Branch. The long hike is a six-mile strenuous loop. The short hike is a four-mile moderate in-and-out trail. The hike will start at the Panther Branch trailhead, stop at Debord Falls and make a side trip to Emory Gap Falls before continuing up the picturesque Panther Branch for one of the best sections of the park to see many different varieties of wildflowers. The group will then pick up Old North Mac trail to have lunch at an overlook before proceeding down to the picnic area parking. The hike is rated moderate due to a steady climb of about 1,000 feet over 2.5 miles on Panther Branch. The one-way hike is approximately 6 miles with a one-mile car shuttle. Depart Crossville Outlet Center, 228 Interstate Dr., at 7:30 a.m. CDST. Gas cost is $5. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Contact the hike coordinator by email, plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org, or text/call 931-267-2243 for more information.
Saturday, June 26: Cumberland Trail, Caryville, TN - Devils Racetrack Section. The seven-mile long hike is rated moderate/strenuous with many overlooks and interesting rock formations, including the Devil’s Racetrack, and several waterfalls. The short hike is a five-mile, out-and-back moderate hike from the Bruce Gap Trailhead up the trail alongside the creek. You can also choose the backpacking option from Bruce Gap to Tank Springs. This 12-mile hike includes one night camping out. Contact Deb if you want to backpack. Pack your lunch and bring water and enjoy the views. Depart 7:30 am CDST from the Dorton United Methodist Church, 3405 Hwy. 70 E. Gas cost is $8. Contact the hike coordinator by text/call 931-267-2243 or email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Wednesday, June 30: Big South Fork, KY — Watson Branch/Kentucky/Laurel Hill Trails. Hikers will park shuttle cars at Laurel Hill Trail and at Stepping Rock on Laurel Ridge Rd. This trail crosses Troublesome Creek and Difficulty Creek. The long hike is 8.5 miles, moderate to strenuous. The short hike is five miles, moderate along Watson Branch Creek. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Depart from the Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot 7:30 am CDST. Gas cost $7. Text or email the hike leader at 931-267-2243 or plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
