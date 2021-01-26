The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association offers guided hikes in February. They will offer short hikes of 5 miles or less and a long hike of about 8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays a month.
Find the monthly list of hikes at the Plateau Chapter website, ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com. Check the blog one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Instead of carpooling to trailheads, hikers may opt to drive themselves.
Wednesday, Feb. 3, Big South Fork, John Litton Farm, Jamestown, TN. The John Litton loop is about a 7-mile hike with some small waterfalls and some rock formations along the way. The trail is named for John Litton who settled in the area around 1900, and his dwelling and outbuildings are still standing. The hike is rated moderate. Short Hike: 4.2 mile loop. Short car shuttle. Long Hike: 7 moderate miles in/out. Depart 8 a.m. CT from the Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot. Carpool cost is $6. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Wednesday, Feb. 10, Savage Gulf — Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls, Stone Door, near Beersheba Springs, TN. A shuttle will be required. Short Hike: 1.1mi Greeter Fall loop, easy. Drive cars to the Stone Door Trailhead. Hike the .3 mi to Laurel Falls and .9 mi in/out thru the Stone Door. Long Hike: This is an 8-mile moderate, sometimes strenuous, thru hike. The hike will start at Greeter Falls Trailhead and then continue along the Big Creek Rim ending at the Stone Door Trailhead Ranger Station. Depart 8 a.m. CT from Tractor Supply, West Ave, Crossville. Bring lunch, water and snack. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Gas cost is
$6. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator, email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Saturday, Feb. 13, Cumberland Trail, Laurel Falls, Buzzards Point and Snow Falls Trail near Dayton, TN. Short Hike Options: 2.1 miles one-way to 150-foot bridge; Laurel Falls 2.4 miles one-way; Bryan overlook is 3.3 miles one-way. Long Hike: Snow Falls spur 4.9 miles one-way passing side trails to Dunn Overlook and Buzzard Point on the way to Snow Falls (9.8 mi total). There are some short strenuous portions uphill. Depart 8 a.m. CT from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St, Crossville, TN. Gas cost is $7. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 17, Cumberland Trail Hebbertsburg Section near Crab Orchard, TN. Shuttle required for this hike. Short Hike: 3.5 moderate miles from Keys Rd. to the yellow gate. Long Hike: 7 moderate miles from Keyes Rd. to the power lines. Includes riverside walk, nice rock formations, and rock houses. Hikes from outside Fairfield Glade will depart from VF Outlet Mall west parking lot on Interstate Dr, Crossville, at 8 a.m. CT. Fairfield Glade hikers will meet at the four-way stop at Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd. at 8:15 a.m. CT, where they will meet the hikers from Crossville. Carpool cost $2. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 24, Cloudland Canyon near Rising Fawn, GA. Located on the western edge of Lookout Mountain, this is one of the most scenic parks in Georgia, offering rugged geology and beautiful vistas. The park straddles a deep gorge cut into the mountain by Sitton Gulch Creek with elevations from 800 to 1,980 feet. Short Hike: 5 mile moderate-to-strenuous loop hike on West Rim and Waterfall trail. Long Hike: This is a moderate-to–strenuous 8 mile hike. The hike is along the West Rim and Waterfalls Trail and includes a 600-step staircase on the way to two waterfalls cascading over layers of sandstone and shale into pools below with a 3-mile Overlook Trail in/out. The driving time from Crossville is a little over two hours. Gas cost $9. Bring water, lunch, and snacks. Depart 7:30 a.m. CT from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., Crossville. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Saturday, Feb. 27, Lilly Bluff, Point Trail, Boulder Fields in Obed Wild & Scenic River. Short Hike: This is a moderate 5 mile in/out hike from the upper parking lot through the woods to a point overlooking the merger of two rivers. Long Hike: 8 mile moderate. From the bridge parking area, climb to Lilly Bluff Overlook then out the Point trail to another overlook. Hikers can add the below the bluff trail before retracing their steps to wander thru a giant boulder field. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Depart VF Outlet Mall West parking lot on Interstate Dr, Crossville at 8 a.m. CT. Gas cost $4. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.