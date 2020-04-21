Change seems to be the norm in our lives now. This change, however, is for the good.
The home of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the Plateau Creative Arts Center, will reopen May 1. Limited hours, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., are planned through May 15.
Starting May 16, normal hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. will resume.
Because it will be difficult to maintain social distancing inside the Arts Center, the May reception, originally scheduled for May 8, has been canceled.
The good news, though, is beautiful, winning art pieces produced by high school students will be on display throughout the month. Ribbons will be hung on these pieces.
Winners were chosen by the public during the display at the Art Circle Public Library.
The public is welcome to visit the Arts Center to admire the talents of students in the community.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade at 451 Lakeview, Fairfield Glade, is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Visit the Guild on Facebook or at Artguildfairfieldglade.net for up-to-date information.
