The Plateau Corvette Club will celebrate its 10th anniversary when members gather for their monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
Cake will be served as members celebrate the club’s history and growth.
It began with a group of Corvette owners who lived in the Fairfield Glade community which is adjacent to the city of Crossville. This area is on the Cumberland Plateau, which takes in over 12,000 acres in Mid-Eastern Tennessee. Therefore, the club sought additional membership from surrounding areas of Crossville, Cookeville, Monterey, Livingston, Sparta and other nearby communities. Hence the name Plateau Corvette Club.
Coy Watson, a recent retiree, noticed a large number of Corvettes in the Fairfield Glade and Crossville area and thought it would be a great place for a Corvette Club. In mid-summer of 2011, he started by contacting Corvette owners in his neighborhood and posting a notice on an area bulletin board.
With the help of a few other owners, they developed a network to obtain names of others interested in a club.
By the time of their first meeting in November, 60 people were on the list.
The first gathering of interested people was in November 2011. At that meeting there was discussion pertaining to which organizations to join and which would be of assistance to this new club.
It appeared that insurance was a very important item for discussion. At that meeting, charter members and Cookeville Corvette Club members Mike Ingrassia and Jon Kowalsky, expressed interest in the National Council of Corvette Clubs.
The National Council of Corvette Clubs is an organization of more than 17,000 members across the country. It was formed more than 50 years ago to promote friendships and activities among Corvette owners.
It was decided to contact Jack Carkner, a member of the Cookeville Corvette Club who held membership in the national organization, for information and help pertaining to the organization.
Subsequent meetings later, the club membership agreed to be affiliated with the National Council of Corvette Clubs. Given the club’s location on the Cumberland Plateau, they are in the Club’s Southeast Region.
Over the past 10 years, the Plateau Corvette Club’s membership has increased to 113 members and the club has donated more than $10,000 to a number of charities, including House of Hope, Hospice of Cumberland County, Standing Tall Life Skills, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The club enjoys many activities every month with Dine and Drive activities to recent venues like Trooper Island on Dale Hollow Lake, Jack Daniel’s Distillery, Oak Ridge History Museum, Cruise the Mountains, Valleys and Rivers of Middle Tennessee and Historic Bell Buckle, TN.
The club participates and supports the Veterans Day Parade in Crossville, Upper Cumberland Regional Airport Air Show, Downtown Crossville Cruise-In, Ms. Senior Cumberland County Pageant and hosts Fairfield Glade’s annual “Cruisin’ into Summer” event.
The club has acquired matching red shirts with the club logo, for cruise-ins and car shows around the Cumberland Plateau area.
The Plateau Corvette Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Crossville Outlet Mall, 228 Interstate Dr.
Email plateaucorvette@gmail.com or visit plateaucorvetteclub.com for more information.
