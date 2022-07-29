The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association holds group hikes each Wednesday and two Saturdays each month.
Find up-to-date information on hikes at tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter/.
Below are the scheduled hikes for August. For additional information, contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text or call 931-267-2243.
Remember to pack water, snacks and lunch for the hikes, and to wear tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Most hikes offer options of longer or shorter hikes.
Aug. 3
Cumberland Trail: Piney River Trail
Spring City
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland chapter and includes the new 1-mile trail segment. The long hike is 8 miles, difficult, out-and-back. The short hike is 6 miles, difficult. Hikers will leave from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., at 6:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $3.
Aug. 6
Lone Mountain
Harriman, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. HIkers will start at the Ervira Armes Trailhead, making a loop on BMP Rd., Sawmille, Twister Pass and Horseshoe Flats trails. The short hike will be a 3.3-mile loop. The long hike will add a 1.5-mile out-and-back for a total of 6.3 miles. The group will leave from Dorton United Methodist Church, 3405 Hwy. 70 E. at 6:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $6.
Aug. 10
Plateau Chapter Whitewater Rafting Adventure
Hartford, TN
The raft trip is $40 each, payable before July 31. There will be an optional 4-mile hike to Mouse Falls after. The group will leave from Dorton UMC, 3405 Hwy. 70 E., at 6:30 a.m. Carpool Cost is $10. Contact the hike coordinator to register for this trip by July 31.
Aug. 13
Greenway Walks: Obed River Park
Crossville
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. The group will walk the 1.5-mile paved trail. Meet at the trailhead parking lot at 9 a.m. Obed River Park is off Hwy. 70 N. in Crossville. Call or text John at 410-707-6107 for more information.
Aug. 17
Piney Falls Natural Area
Grandview, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. Participants should bring a tile and wear swim gear if they want to enjoy the pool below the waterfall. The long hike is 3.2 miles, moderate, with two waterfalls — the Upper Piney Falls and Lower Piney Falls. This trail does intlur climbing to the top of the bluff with the assistance of a rope and then crossing a creek. The short hike is 3 miles, moderate, and includes one waterfall and the cable-assisted bluff climb. The group leaves from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., at 7:15 a.m. Carpool cost is $3.
Aug. 20
Werner War Museum Tour
Monteagle, TN
The group will leave from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St. at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $6. Contact Bill Harris, 931-484-9152 or titan44@charter.net, to sign up.
Aug. 24
Lilly Bluff Point Trail
Wartburg, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. The trail is 5 miles. There is an option to eat lunch at the Lilly Pad Hopyard Brewery afterward. The group will leave from the Crossville Outlet Mall, 128 Interstate Dr., at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $5. Contact hike leader Howard at 931-248-3190 for more information.
Aug. 31
Window Cliffs State Natural Area
Baxter, TN
This is a joint hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. Window Cliffs is about 18 miles south of Cookeville near Burgess Falls State Park. A bluff separates the upstream and downstream portions of Cane Creek and has eroded from both sides, causing an opening to develop — which is how the name Window Cliffs came about. There are nine creek crossings. The long hike is 5.5 miles, moderate and the short hike is 4.5 miles to the waterfall and back. Hiking boots are recommended and a pair of water shoes for the crossings. Pets are not permitted. The group will leave from the Crossville Tractor Supply parking lot, 135 Highland Square, at 6:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $5.
