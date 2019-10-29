Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month.
Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Check the Plateau Chapter blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking. Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243 for more details.
November hikes include:
Nov. 6 — Window Cliffs State Natural Area near Burgess Falls, Baxter. The trail is in-and-out for a total of 5.4 strenuous miles. It includes nine stream crossings each way, a few small cascades, a couple of steep slopes and a 20-foot waterfall along Cane Creek. Water shoes are highly recommended. Depart from Tractor Supply at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $7.
Nov. 7 — Plateau Chapter meeting, Crossville First United Methodist Church Annex Building at 6 p.m. Contact Chapter Chair Bruce Whitehead at 941-716-3620 or plateau@tennesseetrails.org for details.
Nov. 9 — Great Smoky Mountains, Lead Cove, Bote Mountain and Finley Cane Trails, Townsend. This will be a 7.1-mile moderate to strenuous loop hike. Look for salamanders at Sugar Cove Creek and walk through a rhododendron tunnel. More than 2,000 varieties of mushrooms exist on Finley Cane trail. Depart from Crossville Outlet Mall at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $10.
Nov. 13 — Daniel Boone National Forest’s Split Bow Arch, Bear Creek Overlook and Big Shoals in Kentucky. This will be a moderate 7 miles in and out. After seeing the arch and overlook, hikers will go along the Kentucky Wild River to Big Shoals and return. Depart from Crossville Cracker Barrel back parking lot at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $9.
Nov. 20 — Big South Fork, Eye of the Needle Arch, Jamestown. This will be an 8-mile moderate hike from the Honey Creek trailhead to Eye of Needle and back. Depart from Crossville Cracker Barrel back parking lot at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $6.
Nov. 23 — Pickett State Park and Pogue Creek, Jamestown. This will be a 6.6-mile moderate hike in Pogue Creek Gorge to the Pickett State Park picnic area which will require a car shuttle. Features include rock houses, rock bluffs and an overlook. Depart from Crossville Cracker Barrel back parking lot at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $5.
Nov. 27 — Scott Gulf and Poly Branch Trail near Sparta. This is a 6-mile moderate hike featuring a walk through the woods with waterfalls, coal mines, and cascades with a moderately difficult climb out. Depart Tractor Supply Co. at 8 a.m.; carpool cost is $4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.