The Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club administered free license exams to eight applicants Aug. 4 at First Congregational Church on Lantana Rd.
All eight passed their exam, with five new licenses awarded; two upgrades to General Class; and one upgrade to Amateur Extra.
New team leader Austin Cates ensured the test proceeded smoothly in spite of restriction regarding social distancing and wearing face coverings.
The individuals who passed their tests were James Sakelarakis, Kevin Rice, Natalie Winningham, Wesley Cox, James Schaffner, Melody Fritts-Crawford, Maurice Dixon and Robert Schlabitz. Congratulations to all!
Volunteer examiners were Jim Walker, Steve Weisberg, James Orleff and Cates.
Amateur radio provides emergency communications and is a relaxing and interesting hobby for everyone.
To learn more please visit www.cparc.net.
To preregister for an amateur radio license exam or request a class schedule, email Austin Cates at Austin.Cates@ProtonMail.Com.
