Alzheimer’s Tennessee is offering a variety of spring flowers and plants to raise money for the organization, which provides public awareness, family support services, advocacy and research for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
Orders are due by April 1 and will be ready for pick up April 28 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Buckeye Home Medical Equipment in Fairfield Glade, 3332 Peavine Rd.
Plants available include insta pots in shades of pink, shades of purple and blue, and shades of yellow; hanging baskets with a Calibrachoa mix, double red geraniums, or assorted foilage; or a succulent planter. Prices are one insta pot for $18 or two for $30; one hanging basket for $20 or two for $35; and $20 each for the succulent planter.
Make checks payable to Alzheimer’s Tennessee. Call 931-526-8010 for questions or to pay with a credit card.
The organization is looking forward to its 2021 Parade, set for Sept. 18 in Cumberland County.
