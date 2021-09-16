The Senior & Caregiver Expo Committee has been hard at work planning and strategizing on how to safely move forward with this fall’s expo event. Organizers have chosen to transition the Senior & Caregiver Expo to an outdoor event that is more suitable for the times the world is currently experiencing. Their vision is to transition the event to a “Trunk-or-Treat” expo, drive-thru style. The theme for the event is still “Stronger Together,” focusing on the community’s heroic strength.
Rain or shine, the event will still be held at Life Church of Cookeville on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Due to this being a drive-thru event and the church is located next to the local high school, organizers are moving the time of the event to 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to limit traffic.
There will be no door prizes this year. Thank you to those who had agreed to donate. If you would like, you may still give away your door prize at your own station.
With this being a Trunk-or-Treat style event, organizers are encouraging vendors to bring their company-wrapped cars and/or tents, and decorate their trunks to go along with the theme for this year’s expo.
Organizers are grateful for your continued support and understanding during these difficult times. If you have any questions, concerns, or ideas that would benefit your community partners or participants, please contact us at 931-432-4111. Registration and payments are due no later than Oct. 11.
