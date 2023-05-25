The Pioneer Hall Museum is now open at 549 E. Main St. in Pleasant Hill.
Pioneer Hall is the second building of the Pleasant Hill Academy. It was built in 1887 to serve as the boys’ dormitory.
Now, it displays artifacts and histories of the academy, the work of Dr. May Cravath Wharton, wood carvings and crafts of early Southern artists and the community life as it was in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.
Call 931-277-5313 for weekday tours.
