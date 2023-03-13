Committed volunteers are hard at work planning a one-of-a-kind experience at the upcoming Pink Gala.
One of our region’s premier events, The Pink Gala, will be held at the Leslie Town Centre from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The elegant evening will include four-course meal, cocktail hour, silent auction and dancing with the 8 South Band.
The event benefits the Upper Cumberland Pink Ribbon Program, which provides free mammograms to hundreds of local residents who cannot afford one. Pink Ribbon is one of many charitable programs operated by Cookeville Regional Charitable Foundation.
To reserve a table, please call 931-783-2003 or visit www.CookevilleRegionalCharity.org. The event will sell out quickly.
The Pink Gala is presented by Cumberland Imaging Associates. Additional sponsors include Journey Financial Planning, Cherokee Distributing and The Property Company.
