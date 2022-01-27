Every Jan. 23 for 11 glorious years, we have celebrated National Pie Day in my house. It’s a tradition, a holiday and the absolutely best day in January. We look forward to it like we look forward to birthdays, Halloween and Christmas – it’s that big of a deal.
It’s literally the day that we get to have make our pie and eat it, too. No matter how you slice it, National Pie Day is a perfectly good excuse to have something to look forward to on what feels like the 100th Monday of a dreary winter’s month.
It all started when I began homeschooling our children in 2009. I had printed a calendar of national days to explore and use with our lessons and spice up our school days. The calendar gave us creative ways to expand in our learning, prompting us to study the history and culture of things, people and places in which we were interested. The ideas it gave us made excellent fodder for writing and grammar assignments, skills learning and not-so-boring math, and many more unexpected lessons.
And, it led us to our favorite winter holiday, National Pie Day.
For our very first National Pie Day celebration, I had the kids create and design their own menus for “Mama’s Pie Hole Café.” After learning about the history of pie and how they began as savory, we decided to include sweet and savory pies and make a whole, well-rounded meal of the typically circular desserts.
Having been raised at and worked in a pizzeria my formative and secondary years, I was well acquainted with making homemade pizzas, and it came in handy. We decided to have pizza pies, our classic shepherd’s pie and chicken pot pie for our savories, as well as chocolate pie, peanut butter pie and lemon pie for our sweets.
Do you know how many opportunistic lessons there are in a cooking session? It’s infinite. And, just by throwing pies into the mix, they forgot they were in school. It’s genius. Aside from the history of pies, the kids learned menu planning, how to read recipes, budgeting for ingredients, cooking and baking skills, measuring and time and temperature, the science and chemistry of ingredients working together and even wrote about in their journals afterward for English and grammar; a week’s worth of core classes wrapped up in a delicious pie.
It was a huge hit. Just like they do after Christmas or birthdays, as soon as we held our very first National Pie Day celebration, the kids were already talking about the next one.
National Pie Day became an instant tradition for us.
Over the years, we’ve made many different types of pie for National Pie Day. And, over the years, the kids have trickled back into the public school system, or grown up and moved. But we still celebrate National Pie Day at our house. It’s the cornerstone of our New Year.
About three years ago, we also started having Sunday suppers so at least once a week, we’d have a big meal, really be present and eat together. We take pictures of our food, take selfies and hang out together, play games or watch a movie when we want to. We love it. Sunday suppers give us something to look forward to all week; so much so that it has inspired us to spend even more time with each other around the dinner table throughout the week whenever we can.
This year, National Pie Day and Sunday supper converged. It was like the planets aligned and created for us a double holiday. And just like a holiday, I spent eight hours cooking and baking, and the table was lain heavy with 13 pies by the time we were ready to eat.
Everyone made a personal pizza of their own design and flavor, with mozzarella, black olives, pepperoni and sausage. Zolah decorated hers as a sloth face, and Zuranda made a kitty, complete with little mozzarella whiskers.
Zeke and Alfred took the more traditional and perfunctory approach to their personal pizzas, with less art and more meats. I opted to outfit my pizza with wild hedgehog mushrooms we’d foraged and black olives.
Of course, we had to have shepherd’s pie, but this year it was made with ground venison.
Zolah made two peanut butter pies, and they were the talk of the table. I made chocolate and cherry pies using my sweet Nana’s recipes, including her flaky, golden pie crust. She was the one I turned to every single time I needed to know how to cook or bake anything throughout my whole life. She was a funny woman, a great storyteller (though, she’d humbly deny it) who knew she owned the patent on the knowledge that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. She kept us incredibly well fed and was the lady you wanted at your potluck with her macaroni and cheese. She was the gauge against which all other cooks and bakers were measured. She was the one from which I inherited my freckles, my hoarding tendencies and my penchant for cooking without measuring. (May I do her memory and her recipes justice.)
For the first time ever, I tried my hand at caramel pie. I made two of them with homemade caramel, using the same caramel recipe I’ve used since elementary school from “The Candy Cookbook” I got from the Scholastic Book Fair, and topped them with homemade whipped cream. Since we’d never had it before, I put one in an Oreo crust and the other in a chocolate graham crust. According to the kids, the chocolate crust was better with the caramel. Zolah said it reminded her of O’Charley’s gooey caramel pie, except mine was better. She added that it should be turned into a milkshake. (She might be a genius, as well. We’re looking into it). I also made a strawberry pie using an aunt’s home-canned preserves with homemade whipped cream to top in a homemade cookie crust also from Nana’s recipes.
It was my most ambitious Pie Day to date, but with Zolah in the kitchen with me, Alfred and Zeke making an emergency run to the store and Zuranda as the official taste tester, we pulled it off and it was totally worth every single hour and every single calorie to make our epic National Pie Day celebration.
With a satisfied sigh, Zuranda said, “I love the way we celebrate Pie Day.”
This may just be the sugar high talking, but I was thinking, if variety is the spice of life, and there are so many varieties of pie, then it must follow that pie is the slice of life.
