Come take a guided hike with the Plateau Chapter Hikers. They offer a short 5 mile or less and a long 8 +/- mile hike every Wednesday and two Saturdays a month. Other Saturdays are 1-2 mile Crossville Greenway walks. For additional information contact the hike coordinator email at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org. For up-to-date information on these hikes visit https://tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter.
Wednesday Aug. 4 — Pickett State Park, Jamestown, — Natural Bridge/Hazard Cave/Indian Rockhouse/Lake View Trails. Long hike: This is an easy to moderate 6-mile loop which includes a natural bridge and two large rock overhangs, Hazard cave and Indian rockhouse. At Hazard Cave there are signs along the trail that identify the endangered Cumberland Sandwort plant. Take a closer look and you will see parts of the rock carved over time into intricate shapes and beautifully colored by algae and lichen. Short hike: 5-mile loop to Natural Bridge and Hazard Cave. Depart 7:30 a.m. CDT from the back parking lot of Cracker Barrel, junction of Hwy. 127 N and I-40. Gas cost is $5. Pack water, snacks and lunch. For additional information contact the hike coordinator email at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243.
Saturday Aug. 7 — Greenway Walks — Overlook Trail, Fairfield Glade. Hike is 1.9-miles on a groomed trail. From the Peavine Road/Stonehenge Drive junction, take Peavine Road going east for half a mile. Turn right onto Westchester Drive. After 3.0 miles, just after passing Dorchester Golf Club, turn left onto Windsor Road. Take the second right onto Wimberley Road then immediately turn left onto the gravel road. This road ends at the overlook parking area and trailhead. After parking your vehicle and enjoying the views from the overlook, enter the trail on the left. Call or text John at (410) 707-6107 for additional information.
Wednesday Aug. 11 — Big South Fork, Jamestown — John Muir/Sheltowee Trace, River Trail West, No Business Trails. Long hike: 7-mile moderate/strenuous loop. Easy 1.1 mile to Maude’s Crack where you will descend through a crack in the rocks with help of a rope. Hikers will make a loop hiking through the remnants of the once thriving No Business community. Bring water shoes in case No Business Creek is high. Short hike: 2.2-mile in/out easy trek to Maude’s Crack Overlook plus tour the Terry Cemetery. Hikers may choose to climb down and back up Maude’s Crack just for the fun and challenge of it. Depart from the Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Gas cost is $6. Text or email the hike leader at 931-267-2243.
Saturday Aug. 14 — Big South Fork, Stearns, KY — Blue Heron Loop. Short hike: 4 miles in/out from Natural Bridge to Devils Jump Overlook. Long hike: This is a moderately difficult 6.4-mile hike. The loop features two of the best river gorge overlooks in the Big South Fork area. Two other interesting features along the trail are the Devils Jump rapids and Crack-in-the-Rock. The trail passes through the Blue Heron coal mining exhibit that serves as the terminus for the Big South Fork Scenic Railway. Depart from Vanity Fair at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Carpool cost is $8. Don’t forget tick/bug spray and sunscreen. Pack water, snacks and lunch. Text or email the hike leader at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243 for more information.
Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Hiking/Rafting — Hartford, TN. Note: You must sign up and pay rafting cost of $30 per person (cash or check) for the raft trip. Contact the hike coordinator at 931-267-2243 ASAP. The groupwill first hike the Big Creek section of the Great Smoky Mountains. Big Creek Trail follows an old railroad grade used to haul lumber out of the mountains during the logging boom at the start of the 20th century. The 4-mile round trip hike to the waterfall is considered moderate in difficulty. At 1.4 miles the trail passes Midnight Hole, a deep, picturesque pool below a 6-foot falls. At 2.1 miles, a short side trail on the left leads to a bench where hikers can rest and view Mouse Creek Falls, which is on the far side of Big Creek. The falls are 45 feet in height. To get to the Big Creek Trailhead, take I-40 Exit #451 and turn left on Waterville Road after crossing the Pigeon River and proceed 2.3 miles to an intersection. Continue straight (the road is now Big Creek Entrance Rd.) past the ranger station, to a large parking area at the road’s end. The Big Creek Expeditions raft time is at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Big Creek Expeditions is at 3671 Hartford Rd. Rafters must have shoes that will stay on... tennis shoes, water shoes, chacos, etc... no flip flops. There are showers if people want to shower when they get off the river so pack extra clothes. Depart from Crossville Outlet Mall west parking lot at 7:15 a.m. CDT. Carpool cost is $11. Option of eating dinner on the way home. Pack sunscreen, bug spray, water, snacks and lunch for the hike. Contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text/call 931-267-2243 for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 21 — Sparta History Tour, Sparta — Dunlap Coke Ovens. The group will tour historic Dunlap Cove Ovens which operated from 1899 to 1927. A total of 268 stone ovens had been built by that time and many are still visible. The Trail of Tears also passed through this area. A replica of the Company Store Commissary which is now the museum was constructed in the late 1980s on its original spot. The museum currently houses the largest collections of regional historic coal mining photographs in the state of Tennessee with hundreds of donated artifacts on display. Hikers will walk the grounds and see the remains of many ovens. Afterward the group will have lunch at the Cookie Jar restaurant with good southern cooking and excellent desserts. Depart Central Baptist Church, 1346 S Main St., Crossville SE parking lot at 9 a.m. CDT. Bring water and a snack. Gas cost is $5. Participants may contact Bill Harris by email titan55@charter.net for additional information.
Wednesday Aug. 25 — Brushy Mountain Prison Tour, Petros, TN. You must sign up and pay $25.50 for the tour no later than Aug. 10. This week’s journey will be a one-hour guided tour ($23.40 + tax senior or military discount rate) of Brushy Mountain Prison, which opened in 1896 and is now closed. This prison had no air conditioning or flat screen TVs. It housed James Earl Ray (Martin Luther King’s assassin), Big John Tate (one time world heavyweight boxing champion), and Tony Robinson (UT and Redskins quarterback), among many others. We will also visit the End of Line Distillery and eat lunch at the Wardens Table which is really good. Optional 2.2 in/out mile moderate (gradual grade up on an old road) hike to the Old Prison Mine where several buildings remain. Depart at 8 a.m. CDT from the Crossville Outlet Mall west parking lot. Carpool cost is $7. Bring water for the hike. For additional information or to sign up text Deb at 931-267-2243.
Saturday, Aug. 28 — Greenway Walks — Pioneer Short Trail, Cumberland Mountain State Park, Crossville. Hike is 2.2 miles on a groomed trail starting at 9 a.m. CDT from the trailhead. Park in the boat rental parking lot. The Cumberland Mountain State Park is very well known and there are plenty of road signs directing you to the park, which is about four miles southeast of Crossville on Hwy. 127. Hike leaders are John and Deb at (410) 707-6107.
