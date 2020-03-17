The astronomical first day of spring (Spring equinox) is March 19. Happy Spring!
This year also marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify this amendment, thus making it part of our Constitution.
Great New Books
A Forgotten Murder by Jude Deveraux. In this third entry in Deveraux’s genre-switching “Medlar Mystery” series, an impending threat compels retired romance novelist Sara Medlar to rush niece Kate out of Lachlan, FL, by having them visit a friend in England pretending to be mortally ill for the occasion. Sara even suggests they try to solve the long-ago disappearance of some valuable jewelry from the estate by inviting folks present at the time to gather and party. Yet the discovery
of human remains turns the festivities into a murder investigation.
The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel. In this wrap-up to Mantel’s trilogy on the life of Thomas Cromwell, begun with the Booker Prize winners Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, Anne Boleyn has been separated from her head, and the blacksmith’s son from Putney is sitting pretty. But not for long: rebels rouse in England, traitors scheme abroad, invasion remains a constant threat, and Henry VIII’s third wife dies delivering his much-wanted son. Henry might demand loyalty, but he’s loyal to no one, so Cromwell must watch his back.
A Reasonable Doubt by Phillip Margolin. Criminal defense attorney Robin Lockwood has just received the strangest request of her career: a magician seeks patent protection for an illusion he’s about to perform. When she investigates, Robin discovers that he is a former client her firm helped clear of murder and attempted murder charges. What’s most bizarre: when the magician performs his new illusion, he is what disappears.
Libraries=Information
Healthy-living enthusiasts are all talking about cannabidiol oil these days.
CBD is derived from hemp, a cousin to the marijuana plant, and contains the compounds in cannabis that induce relaxation. Because hemp contains only a tiny amount (no more than .3% by dry weight) of THC, which is found in marijuana, it won’t get you high.
While CBD is now being touted as a natural treatment for everything from cancer to menstrual cramps, the evidence is strongest for its ability to ease childhood epileptic seizures, anxiety, chronic pain and sleep problems.
Side effects from CBD, such as fatigue and dry mouth, are usually minimal. When starting to use CBD oil, pay close attention to any adverse reactions and lower the dose, if necessary.
Don’t begin any new supplements or change prescription medication while you are monitoring for possible CBD side effects. If you take medication, you should talk with your doctor or pharmacist about possible interactions.
Stingy Schobel Says
How to keep your gadgets going longer: Do not buy inexpensive chargers or USB cables when you need replacements —they may not have the right voltage for your device, and the savings over original-manufacturer replacements are not enough to make the risk for device damage worthwhile.
Keep devices in the 40%-80% charged range — charging above 80% stresses batteries, and letting devices discharge too far can reduce battery life spans.
Turn devices off periodically, and give them a rest to keep performance at maximum.
Use the right cleaning supplies for tech gadgets — compressed air, isopropyl alcohol, distilled or purified water, soft cloths and a toothbrush to get to harder-to-reach areas.
Library Laugh
I could never be a plumber, it’s too hard watching your life’s work go down the drain.
Commented
